“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years … I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all” - Scottie Pippens supports Kevin Durant's trade request from the Nets

Kevin Durant requesting a trade has been a primary topic in NBA rumors. The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are reportedly Durant's preferred destinations.

Former NBA superstar Scottie Pippen appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio and commented on the Durant rumors. He said he liked that Durant yielded enough power to decide his future. Pippen said:

"That's the game today. Players control their own destiny and not much loyalty is needed on either side of the table anymore. I kind of like how the players have the freedom to change and it's what the owners have been doing to the players for years. So, they just evened the playing field to me.

"I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all. I think it's a great move for him. You move as much as you want in today's game."

The Bulls famously had Pippen tied to a contract below his market value. He was widely recognized as one of the most underpaid players in the league in the 90s. The six-time champion had no way out of the contract. He waited until 1998 to secure a massive payday.

Why does Kevin Durant want out of Brooklyn?

Kevin Durant signed a four-year long-term extension with the Brooklyn Nets last year. He will earn $190 million over the next four years. The contract doesn't include a player option. The deal indicated Durant's long-term plans with the team.

However, this stance from KD has turned 180 as the Slim Reaper requested a trade this summer. The request came just days after Kyrie Irving exercised his player option.

Durant reportedly wants out of the franchise because of the poor relationship between Irving and the Nets front office and ownership. Irving wanted a guaranteed long-term contract. General manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai would not guarantee one.

