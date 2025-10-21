"It's not perfectly clean" - Steve Kerr keeps it honest on repeating lineups "that don't make sense" for Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has shared his plans for the first week of the season. The Warriors will have three games in four days on opening week, so Kerr will rely on his bench's depth. He also confirmed that he's no longer putting lineups "that don't make sense."

Speaking to reporters after Monday's practice, Kerr was asked about the Warriors' rotation and depth. He played 11 to 12 players at the start of last season, which proved to be successful. He's going to do the same thing this season because of the schedule.

"We have three games in four nights to start the year," Kerr said. "I don't think any of our guys are ready to play heavy minutes in a three in four situation, so we will definitely lean on our bench this first week. We have a lot of decisions to make. I love our depth. We've got a lot of guys who can play, but the combinations are everything."

Kerr added:

"Where you don't want to get stuck is with lineups that don't make sense, because you're trying to pigeonhole a guy who really deserves to play because of the training camp he's had. ... All of a sudden, you don't have enough ball-handling or you don't have enough shooting or enough defense, whatever it is. So early on in the season, we have to figure out those combinations, and like I said, the possibilities are endless, but it's not perfectly clean either."

The Golden State Warriors will begin the season on the road at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday against the LA Lakers. The Warriors are expected to have a starting lineup featuring Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Al Horford.

Steve Kerr has plans to give Jonathan Kuminga ample space when he's on the floor. Kerr would prefer playing Kuminga with floor spacers like Curry, Podziemski, Horford, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Quinten Post.

Steve Kerr gives update on injured Warriors players

The Golden State Warriors have five players listed on their injury report for the season opener against the LA Lakers. Alex Toohey, De'Anthony Melton and Moses Moody are already ruled out, while Steve Kerr updated Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga's status.

Kerr told reporters that Butler and Kuminga looked good in practice. They have been upgraded to probable, and the coach sees them getting cleared to suit up for Tuesday's game. Butler and Kuminga are both dealing with minor ankle injuries.

