"It's more physical in FIBA": Bogdan Bogdanovic compares playing FIBA basketball to NBA

Slovenian basketball star Bogdan Bogdanovic is no stranger to playing in the NBA and a FIBA-sanctioned tournament.

He has been part of Serbia's senior national team since 2013, while he was drafted into the NBA in 2017.

Bogdanovic, when asked by reporters including Sportskeeda at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Saturday night, said that both competitions are tough grinds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said:

"Both are hard."

However, the difference between the NBA and FIBA basketball, according to Bogdanovic, is the level of physicality.

So which is more physical? He answered:

"It's more physical in FIBA for sure."

Bogdan Bogdanovic believes Kyle Anderson needs time to adjust

The level of physicality in FIBA tournaments is what the Minnesota Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson might need to work on if he wants to succeed as China's naturalized player.

Bogdanovic and Serbia were successful in silencing Anderson, who goes by the Chinese name Li Kaier, in their FIBA Basketball World Cup battle at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Anderson was held scoreless in almost 21 minutes of play, going 0-for-9 from the field, and China let Serbia easily escape with a 105-63 win.

Describing Kyle Anderson's performance, Bogdan Bogdanovic said,

"[It's a] tough game for him. For sure, he's trying to adjust. This is his first tournament."

Bogdanovic then said that he knows the feeling of needing to adjust back and forth to both brands of basketball, saying,

"I know how it is when you are playing different games. He will need time to adjust."

Bogdanovic led Serbia to a blowout win with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block, while Dustan Ristic added 13 points and six rebounds.

Filip Petrusev had a perfect game, going 2-for-2 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line for eight points with two rebounds and one steal.

Zhao Rui paced China with 17 points and two steals, while Zhou Qi added 12 points, also going perfect from the field with a 6-of-6 clip.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)