“It’s physics, we’ll figure it out”: Kevin Durant explains unruffled comments on Suns’ big three being unguardable

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are without question one of the favorites to win not only the Western Conference but also the NBA Finals. After the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker came up short in the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets last season, the Suns front office went to work. Heading into this season, Booker and Durant were joined by Washington Wizards star, Bradley Beal.

Although the big three undoubtedly ranks as one of the best trios in the NBA today, there have been questions about their offense. A popular phrase that has been used by detractors is, "There's only one ball," however, as Durant has pointed out on social media before, scoring wins games.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, the former MVP spoke about this season. While some may question the flow of the offense, and how the three will distribute the scoring load, Kevin Durant is unfazed.

“That’s just basketball (laughs)," Durant said. "If Beal has the ball and the whole team is going to watch him, then they’re not focusing on guys on the backside. I wasn’t saying it like, ‘We’re just better than everybody else.’ It’s regular basketball.

"Book can run a pick-and-roll, and three people will be watching him. So somebody has to be open. It’s physics. We’ll figure it out.”

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns' start to the 2023-24 NBA season

The 2023-24 NBA season has seen Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns get off to a 1-1 start. In their season opener, the Suns faced off with the Golden State Warriors and secured a narrow 108-104 victory, where they competed without Bradley Beal.

In his absence, Kevin Durant recorded an 18-point 10-rebound double-double, while Devin Booker led the team in scoring with 32 points. On Thursday, they clashed with the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, where Devin Booker joined Beal on the sidelines.

In their absence, Durant put on a stellar showing in what was his first meeting with LeBron James in the regular season in almost five years. In 39 minutes, Durant recorded 39 points and 11 rebounds, leading the way for the Suns in an impressive effort.

Despite that, the team fell to the Lakers 100-95, largely due to a 30-point outing from Anthony Davis, and some clutch buckets from LeBron James. While both Devin Booker and Bradley Beal continue to deal with nagging pains, the Suns will look to pick up their first win at home when they host the Utah Jazz on Saturday.