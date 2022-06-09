“It’s a problem when J.Cole has a better stat line than Draymond Green… You gotta help the bear” - 1-time Super Bowl champion on Draymond Green’s performance vs the Celtics, says he needs more help

NBA and Golden State Warriors talisman Draymond Green has been making the airwaves a lot recently with his antics on the court. In Game 3, however, Green had more fouls than points as the Boston Celtics lead the series going into Game 4.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, former NFL star Ryan Clark criticized Green for his performance in Game 3. Ryan Clark spoke about how the Warriors are not going to win this series if Green does not put in better performances than he has. Clark said:

"It's a problem, when J. Cole has a better stat line than Draymond Green. I know that Draymond Green affects the game in a way that the stat sheet doesn't say, whether it's boxing out, whether it's energy, whether it's defense."

Ryan Clark continued:

"He's the guy that starts the offense and gets them in the right positions. Defensively, he's the guy that brings the physicality. If Draymond Green does not play better, if he doesn't affect the game more than he has so far in this series, the Golden State Warriors cannot win another ring."

Green finished Game 3 with two points, four rebounds and three assists as he accumulated more fouls than he had points, rebounds or assists on the night. The Warriors will need a much better version of Green if they are to get a split in Boston.

Draymond Green's significance to the Warriors

Green wrestles for the ball against Al Horford in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game 2

Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score, but you understand the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



The Warriors starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney had a NET Rating of +37.5 in 16 minutes together in Game 1. Advanced StatsThe Warriors starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney had a NET Rating of +37.5 in 16 minutes together in Game 1.

Green is the orchestrator for the Warriors. He is the one who makes them tick on the court. Green's ability on the floor is predicated on him playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get so many open shots because of Green's IQ and his ability to be a floor general for the Warriors.

Draymond can play as a center, as well as a forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This enables him to take advantage of Green's speed and versatility.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond this Finals:



15 PTS

26.3 FG%

0-7 3P

5-10 FT



He has more turnovers than made baskets. Draymond this Finals:15 PTS26.3 FG%0-7 3P5-10 FTHe has more turnovers than made baskets. https://t.co/o6MY3TmcFk

Green was also arguably the best defender in the game this season, alongside Rudy Gobert. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, which allow him to maneuver and break up the opposition's plays.

All these reasons make him a pivotal part of the Warriors, and the roster will need Draymond Green on the court with them. The intangibles he brings to the roster are also underrated, and he has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty.

