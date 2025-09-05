  • home icon
  • “It’s really his business”: Steve Ballmer not in contact with Kawhi Leonard amid cap circumvention allegations

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 05, 2025 04:51 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
“It’s really his business”: Steve Ballmer not in contact with Kawhi Leonard amid cap circumvention allegations. [photo: Imagn]

Steve Ballmer spoke to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne for the first time since podcaster Pablo Torre dropped a bombshell about the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. On Wednesday, Torre said that the NBA star signed a $28 million deal for Aspiration, a company Ballmer had invested in. According to Torre, the now-bankrupt company was used to pay Leonard to circumvent the league’s stringent salary cap.

Ballmer said he has not talked to the two-time NBA Finals MVP since Torre made the allegations. When asked by Shelburne if he’d like to hear from Leonard, the billionaire responded:

“It’s really his business with Aspiration. I wouldn’t ask about it, no.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

