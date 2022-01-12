"It’s really exciting to see how he’s playing this early" - Steve Kerr gives an assessment of how Klay Thompson has fared since his return

Klay Thompson has just played his second NBA game after missing the last two seasons due to two serious injuries. Even this early in his return, he is showing such promise that head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have been really impressed. All the hard work and perseverance on and off the floor is just starting to show for the five-time All-Star.

In a post-game interview after the Warriors’ loss to the sizzling Memphis Grizzlies, Kerr was visibly amazed by how Klay Thompson has played. The starting shooting guard finished with 14 points and had a team-high net rating of +17.

Here’s how Kerr described Thompson’s second game back from a really long spell on the injury report (via 95.7 The Game):

“I thought Klay looked good…It’s really exciting to see how he’s playing this early after that much time off.”

“I thought Klay looked good… it’s really exciting to see how he’s playing this early after that much time off.” Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson, who was a team-high +17:“I thought Klay looked good… it’s really exciting to see how he’s playing this early after that much time off.”

In Thompson’s first game back, against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he ended up with 17 points in about 20 minutes of game time. Although he said he was really happy just to see his name on the score sheet, he was disappointed with the -2 net rating.

While the net rating jumped to +17 in the next game, he was still not impressed with his 5-13 field goal shooting. The Warriors will enforce minute restrictions for at least another week simply to err on the side of caution. Knowing how competitive he is, load management will certainly be a focal point of discussion between the superstar guard and the coaching staff.

– Klay Thompson “It’s probably the biggest challenge for me. The minutes restriction. I’m such a competitor, I want to play 35 (minutes), but I got to dial it back and accept the reality of what the last two years were like.”– Klay Thompson https://t.co/PvQqSHb1yd

“Killa Klay’s” behind-the-scenes work has been really impressive. He's not just getting to his spots for his patented catch-and-shoot threes, but he’s also driving to the basket with intensity. The highlight reel dunk against the Cavaliers in his debut was bound to be a confidence-booster following two gruesome injuries.

What’s next for Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are only 2-3 in their last two games [Photo: NBA.com]

The Golden State Warriors’ four-game road trip will take them to Wisconsin for a matchup with defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. They will then face the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back. Klay Thompson is expected to play against the Bucks, but sit out the game against the Bulls.

For the foreseeable future, expect the Warriors to slowly ramp up Thompson's minutes, but sideline him in the second game of a back-to-back. As much as he wants to play, particularly against elite teams, he’s already taken reality in stride. There’s no way they will rush the process after all the hard work and perseverance to get back on the court.

The Golden State Warriors are only 2-3 in their last five games and have clearly missed Draymond Green’s leadership, defense and playmaking. The Warriors’ emotional leader did not join the team in Memphis and his status is still uncertain.

Steph Curry will have to continue carrying this team as Thompson and Green are limited and sidelined, respectively.

