“It’s been a revolving door since LeBron left” - Jalen Rose believes the Eastern Conference is open for the 76ers to win, says James Harden has to “put up or shut up”

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have announced a two-year extension worth $68 million that includes a player option in the second year.

Harden appears focused on winning the championship with Philly with his new deal that enabled the team to sign his former teammate, P.J. Tucker. The agreement allowed the Sixers to add a seasoned veteran who can help boost their defensive needs come playoff time. Additionally, the 10-time All-Star has shown maturity and growth by opting into a cheaper, team-friendly contract.

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win. I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal. From my first day with the 76ers, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home”

"This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win. I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal. From my first day with the 76ers, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home"

📸 @sixers

Former NBA player Jalen Rose gave props to the three-time scoring champion for his financial decision. He complimented Harden's decision as a chance for him to get a bigger deal if they win it all this season.

"It’s been a revolving door (in the Eastern Conference) since LeBron (James) left (in 2018)," Jalen Rose said. "So, James Harden now has to put up or shut up with a revamped roster. ... Can James Harden still play at an All-NBA level? If he does, Philly can legitimately win the East, and he'll get a long-term deal."

It's clear now that the front office and Harden are seeing eye-to-eye in bringing the title to Philly.

James Harden's new deal makes the Sixers one step closer to becoming a championship team

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

After his disappointing stint with the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden found himself getting traded to the Sixers at the NBA trade deadline in February. Finally paired with an All-Star big after eight seasons, Harden immediately went to work with Joel Embiid.

Harden started off great with first four games. The former MVP averaged 26.8 points, 12 assists and 7.5 rebounds during the four-game stretch. But after that, he had multiple games in which he was remarkably inconsistent. It was notable as well that he wasn't the same player he once was.

Harden's quickness isn't the same as it once was. Additionally, officiating isn't in his favor anymore as game officials have stopped calling fouls on his usual moves on offense. He still can rely on his playmaking, which has become one of his most dependable weapons offensively.

Before his two-year deal, Harden still had one year left that would allow him to make $47 million. However, the 2012 Sixth Man of the Year decided to opt out. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Harden wanted Sixers general manager Daryl Morey to address the team's needs before him.

"I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over… This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship… I'm willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that."

(via @ChrisBHaynes)

They signed a 37-year old P.J. Tucker, who still looks like he has a lot to offer, most specifically, on the defensive end. The veteran forward played with Harden for four years with the Houston Rockets, which was managed by Morey.

Some might say that Harden is playing it safe by signing a deal with lesser money. But ultimately, it all boils down to his desire to win the championship before it's too late.

