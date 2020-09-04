"It's ridiculous" - Western Conference coach blasts Brooklyn Nets for hiring Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the world by announcing that they had appointed former MVP and Hall of Famer Steve Nash as their head coach. Although Nash worked as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors, he has no prior experience in coaching, so this decision puzzled fans and experts alike.

It was being reported widely earlier that the Brooklyn Nets were trying to bring Gregg Popovich over from San Antonio Spurs. The likes of Tyronn Lue and Jason Kidd were also expected to be in the race but GM Sean Marks decided to go with Steve Nash instead.

Brooklyn Nets get criticized for hiring Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets are a win-now team. With the return of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they will be hoping to go all the way next season. In such a scenario, appointing someone with zero experience as the head coach will result in some criticism.

One Western Conference coach lambasted the Brooklyn Nets for bringing Steve Nash on for the project. [H/T: HoopsHype]

“It’s ridiculous. It’s just nearly impossible to be prepared without any coaching experience, especially for a team with championship expectations. They’ve got a two-year window. Lue was the obvious choice for me. They may prove me wrong, but I wouldn’t have done it myself. Just surprised to see a total unknown when you’ve got that short of a window.”

It's needless to say that Steve Nash has a huge task ahead.

Support for Steve Nash

While there may be naysayers, several people have extended their support to Steve Nash and consider the move to be an exciting one. Nash himself revealed that he has the confidence of superstar Kevin Durant with whom he worked at Golden State.

"He [Durant] is one of the greatest players I've ever seen and to have his confidence is really important."

The biggest stamp of approval possibly comes from Steve Kerr, who knows exactly what Steve Nash is capable of.

Congratulations to @SteveNash and thank you for all your work over the years with the @warriors. You are going to crush it in Brooklyn! @BrooklynNets — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 3, 2020

Only time will tell how Steve Nash's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets will turn out to be, but it'll surely be one of the most interesting storylines of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Meanwhile, Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn will reoccupy the assistant's position. He was promoted to the lead role after Kenny Atkinson was fired by the Brooklyn Nets prior to the NBA shut down in March.

