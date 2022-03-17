"It's not rocket science" - LeBron James talks about how LA Lakers can get out of their slump, outlines there is no frustration

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers were yet again on the brutal end of a thorough drubbing. LA had another embarrassing loss, this time to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They have now lost three straight and eight of their last 10 games.

Despite being questionable heading into the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James suited up and played 37 minutes for the LA Lakers. He finished with 19 points on a ghastly 8-21 shooting, including 1-8 from behind the arc. LA kept it close for most of the game, but never really threatened the young and hungry Timberwolves.

In a post-game interview after the lopsided loss, LeBron James was asked what the Lakers had to do to break out of their slump. LA is only 2-9 since the All-Star break and needed the four-time MVP to drop at least 50 points in each of those wins. He was matter-of-fact in his reply on what the Lakers should do better.

“We just have to make shots. It’s not rocket science. Just make shots.”

The LA Lakers had another humiliating first quarter, giving up 31 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves while only scoring 17. It’s not about scoring, though, which the Lakers badly need to do. How many points they score is not really going to matter if they can’t stop teams from scoring.

In their back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors, they gave up 48 and 33 points, respectively. Playing with such a huge deficit early on is like a death knell for a team that struggles to put up points consistently. Having to come back from a big lead in the first 12 minutes of the game takes a ton out of the Lakers. Playing from behind almost guarantees a loss for the Lakers this season.

The Lakers bounced back with a big third quarter, which kept them in the game. Despite a huge quarter where they outscored the Timberwolves 31-19, the game felt lost. They have not consistently put two good quarters together, which almost made the game almost out of reach at that point.

Scoring isn’t the LA Lakers’ problem, it’s their defense that has let them down in their miserable season.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have to play better defense to win

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the LA Lakers have a 120.6 defensive rating, which is the fourth-worst number in the league in that span. For the season, they are averaging a 111.4 defensive rating, making them the 17th team on the list. There’s just nowhere for them to go if they can’t stop their opponents from scoring.

The Lakers, collectively, are the oldest team in the league. It’s part of the reason why they have one of the worst defenses in the league. They just don’t have the legs to keep up with their opponents every night on defense. They give up too many fastbreak points and rebounds for a team that is considered one of the title favorites.

More than their physical deficiencies, the LA Lakers have glaringly lacked the grit and determination to stop other teams. Too many times this season, they have embarrassed themselves with almost no effort on defense.

If they have to make the play-in and the playoffs, LeBron James and crew will have to play significantly better defense moving forward.

