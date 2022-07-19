“It’s the same s**t, I played against the Spurs and they took advantage of me not knowing much” - LeBron James defends Jayson Tatum for the criticism he endured following 2022 Finals loss 

LeBron James applauded Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum for his spectacular 2021-22 performance. Tatum helped the Celtics finish second in the Eastern Conference and led them to their first NBA Finals since 2010. However, they lost 4-2 to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

Tatum received some criticism for his performance. The All-Star forward averaged 21.5 points on 36.7% shooting from the floor during the six-game series. However, LeBron called Tatum a beast. He believes he will make a strong comeback.

StatMuse @statmuse Good morning.



Steph is averaging more PPG (34.3) than Tatum is FG% (34.1) this Finals. Good morning. Steph is averaging more PPG (34.3) than Tatum is FG% (34.1) this Finals. https://t.co/4m74aRjQqq

LeBron James feels players receive unfair criticism from fans sitting at home and pundits on TV. He used Jayson Tatum's situation to elaborate on his point. Here's what he said on HBO's 'The Shop: Uninterrupted':

"Listen usually the people saying sh*t is the ones that never walked into the arena. Theodore Roosevelt, 'The Man In The Arena' talks about it. Man, it's so easy to sh*t on people when you ... They don't, they never raise they blood pressure level ot their heart rate above a 60."

UNINTERRUPTED @uninterrupted 🏾



took issue with the criticism of



New episode of



: bit.ly/ShopS5E5 “Jayson Tatum is a beast.” @KingJames took issue with the criticism of @jaytatum0 during the playoffs and those who criticize while never risking anything themselves.New episode of #TheShop out now. “Jayson Tatum is a beast.” 💪🏾@KingJames took issue with the criticism of @jaytatum0 during the playoffs and those who criticize while never risking anything themselves.New episode of #TheShop out now.📺: bit.ly/ShopS5E5 https://t.co/1adeuIOzDl

James added:

"Like it's like Jayson Tatum is a beast. He didn't play to his standards. But to the regular sh*t standards that everybody, only people that's comfortable. Like man, he did a hell of a season. And that guys's anyway 25 yet. He'll be back.

"And he got nothing to hang is hat on. He played against the same team my first Finals (a dynasty), I played against the Spurs. It's the same sh*t, the same sh*t, and they took advantage of me not knowing much."

StatMuse @statmuse Tatum had a crazy playoff run:



— 1st in points

— 1st in assists

— ECF MVP

— Youngest ever with 600/100/100

— Beat KD, Giannis, Jimmy

— Dropped 46 down 3-2 at Bucks

— Dropped 13 assists in Finals debut

— Won 2 Game 7s



Head high. Tatum had a crazy playoff run:— 1st in points— 1st in assists— ECF MVP— Youngest ever with 600/100/100— Beat KD, Giannis, Jimmy— Dropped 46 down 3-2 at Bucks— Dropped 13 assists in Finals debut— Won 2 Game 7sHead high. https://t.co/Sc5w4gSoHK

LeBron James compares his maiden Finals run to Jayson Tatum's

LeBron James didn't take too long to make his first NBA Finals appearance. He led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first Finals as a 22-year-old in his fourth season in the league. He did so without any star-level talent on his team.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron James took this starting lineup to the NBA Finals in 2007. http://t.co/20mJMXd2Nc LeBron James took this starting lineup to the NBA Finals in 2007. http://t.co/20mJMXd2Nc

James displayed his dominance in the Eastern Conference. He led the Cavaliers to wins over the Washington Wizards, New Jersey Nets and Detroit Pistons. However, a young and inexperienced LeBron couldn't impose his will against the mighty San Antonio Spurs.

He averaged 22 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting only 35.6% from the field. Tim Duncan and the Spurs swept the Cavaliers.

StatMuse @statmuse First career Finals



LeBron Tatum

22 PPG 22 PPG

7 RPG 7 RPG

7 APG 7 APG

36 FG% 37 FG% First career FinalsLeBron Tatum22 PPG 22 PPG7 RPG 7 RPG7 APG 7 APG36 FG% 37 FG% https://t.co/ErjLmZIyA4

Jayson Tatum has a much better squad than LeBron James. However, an experienced team with multiple titles holds an advantage. LeBron and Tatum both experienced that in their maiden trip to the Finals.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum was -36 tonight.



The worst +/- by any player in a Finals game in the play-by-play era. Jayson Tatum was -36 tonight.The worst +/- by any player in a Finals game in the play-by-play era. https://t.co/RaUrCh93vk

LBJ became one of the best playoff performers after getting swept by the Spurs in 2007. He made nine more NBA Finals appearances between 2011 and 2020. Tatum is only 25 years old and will likely return to the Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far