“It’s the same s**t, I played against the Spurs and they took advantage of me not knowing much” - LeBron James defends Jayson Tatum for the criticism he endured following 2022 Finals loss 

LeBron James applauded Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum for his spectacular 2021-22 performance. Tatum helped the Celtics finish second in the Eastern Conference and led them to their first NBA Finals since 2010. However, they lost 4-2 to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.
Tatum received some criticism for his performance. The All-Star forward averaged 21.5 points on 36.7% shooting from the floor during the six-game series. However, LeBron called Tatum a beast. He believes he will make a strong comeback.
LeBron James feels players receive unfair criticism from fans sitting at home and pundits on TV. He used Jayson Tatum's situation to elaborate on his point. Here's what he said on HBO's 'The Shop: Uninterrupted':
"Listen usually the people saying sh*t is the ones that never walked into the arena. Theodore Roosevelt, 'The Man In The Arena' talks about it. Man, it's so easy to sh*t on people when you ... They don't, they never raise they blood pressure level ot their heart rate above a 60."
James added:
"Like it's like Jayson Tatum is a beast. He didn't play to his standards. But to the regular sh*t standards that everybody, only people that's comfortable. Like man, he did a hell of a season. And that guys's anyway 25 yet. He'll be back.
"And he got nothing to hang is hat on. He played against the same team my first Finals (a dynasty), I played against the Spurs. It's the same sh*t, the same sh*t, and they took advantage of me not knowing much."
LeBron James compares his maiden Finals run to Jayson Tatum's
LeBron James didn't take too long to make his first NBA Finals appearance. He led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first Finals as a 22-year-old in his fourth season in the league. He did so without any star-level talent on his team.
James displayed his dominance in the Eastern Conference. He led the Cavaliers to wins over the Washington Wizards, New Jersey Nets and Detroit Pistons. However, a young and inexperienced LeBron couldn't impose his will against the mighty San Antonio Spurs.
He averaged 22 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting only 35.6% from the field. Tim Duncan and the Spurs swept the Cavaliers.
Jayson Tatum has a much better squad than LeBron James. However, an experienced team with multiple titles holds an advantage. LeBron and Tatum both experienced that in their maiden trip to the Finals.
LBJ became one of the best playoff performers after getting swept by the Spurs in 2007. He made nine more NBA Finals appearances between 2011 and 2020. Tatum is only 25 years old and will likely return to the Finals.