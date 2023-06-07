"It's a separate conversation we would have to have"- Damian Lillard gives Blazers an ultimatum as exit rumors continue

After spending 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard is yet to win his first championship. Lillard is currently on the road to becoming one of the NBA greats never to win a title.

Ever since the beginning of his career, Damian has proven to be one of the league's top point guards every year. However, he was never able to take his greatness to the next level.

Fans are now beginning to question whether or not Damian Lillard will still stick around with his team for the new season. While Portland has benefited from their star point guard throughout the years, Dame hasn't exactly received similar returns. As a result, people now are confused about Lillard's loyalty to the franchise.

During a recent episode of the "Last Stand Stand Podcast with Brian Custer", Lillard clarified where his heart is at. Despite all the failures he's gone through with the team, Dame's goal still stands that he wants to win a title with Portland. The Blazers star believes the organization has the assets to make a championship-winning squad.

However, Damian Lillard also mentioned that if his team can't make it happen for him, then he'll have a conversation with the team about potentially making the switch.

“I want to have an opportunity to win in Portland," Lillard said. "We got an opportunity, asset-wise, to build a team that can compete. If we can’t do that… then it’s a separate conversation we would have to have”

Can the Blazers keep Damian Lillard happy?

Portland Trail Blazers v Boston Celtics

Damian Lillard is one of the most lethal scorers in league history. This is probably why "Dame Time" still made the list of the top 75 NBA players despite his lack of accolades. However, even though he's considered to be an all-time great, he's yet to reach every player's ultimate goal of winning a championship. The next question is, can he still do it this late in his career?

Even in the past, Lillard has made it clear that he wants to win the big one with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Portland hasn't exactly provided Damian with the team he needs to contend for a title. With that in mind, it won't be a surprise if Lillard one day decides to finally quit the team and try winning with another squad.

Dame is currently signed to a four-year contract worth $176.26 million with Portland. He already exercised his player option for the 2024-25 season, which means that Lillard won't be a free agent until 2025. If he doesn't end up having a change of heart, the Blazers have exactly two seasons left to give Damian the teams he needs to win.

