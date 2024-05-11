"It's a series bro" - Anthony Edwards' instills confidence in Timberwolves on the bench amid Game 3 blowout loss 

Anthony Edwards, who had been a spark plug for the Minnesota Timberwolves throughout the playoffs, struggled to find his rhythm. After winning the first two games in Denver, the Timberwolves suffered a 117-90 loss on Friday night. The 22-year-old star finished with a modest stat line of 19 points, along with six rebounds and five assists.

However, despite the disappointing loss, Anthony shared confident words with his teammates, reminding them that it's just one game in a seven-game series.

"We good fellas," Edwards said. "It's a series, man. It's a series, bro. It's a series, bro. We good. First to four games."

More concerning than the numbers themselves was Edwards' lack of energy. The Minnesota faithful, who were undoubtedly hoping to extend their team's lead in the series, remained subdued throughout the contest.

The pressure is on Minnesota to avoid a repeat performance. A loss would not only end the series but also force them to face a pivotal Game 5 back in Denver.

Anthony Edwards takes accountability for loss in Game 3

In the post-game interaction, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards acknowledged a dip in his energy level compared to his performances in Games 1 and 2.

"It’s on me, I’ll take the blame for this loss," he said. "I came out with no energy at all. I can’t afford to do that for my team. I let my team down, the fans down."

Ant's fatigue could be a factor, especially coming off a six-game winning streak in the postseason.

Denver's Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with a 24-point, 14-rebound, and nine-assist performance as they trimmed Minnesota's series lead to 2-1. Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points, and Denver capitalized on their outside shooting, going 14 for 29 from beyond the arc.

Jamal Murray overcame a sluggish start to the Western Conference semifinals, contributing 24 points for the Nuggets.

Minnesota's offense stagnated. Karl-Anthony Towns, limited to 14 points, didn't go for enough scoring opportunities (4-7 FG, 4-5 3PT). Turnover woes plagued the Timberwolves, who often forced drives instead of finding a rhythm.

Their overall pace slowed compared to the first two games in Denver, resulting in a blowout loss.