 "It's a shame he's an Arsenal fan" - Victor Wembanyama hits Jeremy Sochan with friendly fire while revealing his favorite soccer team

It's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the expectations set on him before getting drafted by the San Antonio Spurs. From his incredible shotmaking ability to his defensive potential, Wembanyama's upside remains strong with what he has shown this season.

Interestingly, the potential of this Spurs unit is right there as they continue to grow each season, further building up experience and camaraderie. Speaking of working together as a team, Victor Wembanyama briefly talked about his relationship with Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan.

Additionally, the interviewer also mentioned that Sochan happens to be a fan of the English soccer club Arsenal, as per beIN Sports.

"We do talk football from time to time," Wembanyama said. "My team is PSG, of course, but yeah, you know, Jeremy was probably the first one to welcome me to the Spurs, even before I was drafted. I've actually played against him a long time ago, so yeah, we've known each other for a long time. It's a shame he's an Arsenal fan."

Despite Wembanyama being a PSG fan, considering he's from France, the Spurs center is fond of Jeremy Sochan, who was among the first to welcome him to the team. Additionally, Victor Wembanyama also mentioned that he competed against Sochan when the two played basketball overseas.

The foundation of their bond had already been there even before they became teammates at the San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama talks about the learning process with the team following Spurs' three-game losing streak

The Spurs' 132-121 victory against the Phoenix Suns was perhaps one of their most impressive wins this season. During the ball game, Wembanyama showed out with 38 points (57.7% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range), 10 rebounds and two blocks.

However, the team has lost its last three games, falling to a 3-5 record. Following San Antonio's recent 126-105 loss to the New York Knicks, the Spurs center talked about the team's learning process, as per ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

"We're learning," Wembanyama said. "As a young team, any team really, we're going to go through losing streaks sometimes during the season in tough times. It's going to happen. But the most important thing is how we bounce back."

Against the Knicks, Victor Wembanyama struggled throughout much of the ball game with 14 points (4-of-14 shooting, including 0-of-4 from 3-point range) and nine rebounds. The comments from Wembanyama are encouraging for Spurs fans as it is a sign of maturity from the rookie despite the constant pressure of being the 2023 No. 1 pick.

Be that as it may, the team needs to regroup before its next regular season game to get back on track with a win.