"It’s from Shams on Twitter" - Marcus Smart alleges double-crossing on Celtics' end following Grizzlies trade

This offseason, Marcus Smart saw himself get traded from the Boston Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies. As he prepares for his first season with his new team, the former Defensive Player of the Year opened up on being double-crossed by the franchise that drafted him.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, Marcus Smart talked about on being traded over the summer. The Celtics sent the defensive-minded guard to Memphis in a multi-team deal that landed them Kristaps Porzingis.

Smart had a feeling he'd be traded eventually, but he never thought things would unfold the way they did. The front office assured him he wasn't going to be moved, only to find out about the trade from Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But it was just the way it happened. I was told everything was good after asking multiple times," Smart said. "Like I'm hearing (rumors), what's going on?"

"And they're like, 'No you're good, you're good, you're good,' And then when I do hear about the trade, It's from Shams on Twitter before I hear from the team."

Marcus Smart's journey began with the Celtics in 2014 when he was drafted No. 6 overall. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown emerged into star talents, he was widely known as the team's emotional leader. Now, the 29 year old has to get ready for the next chapter of his career.

Marcus Smart landed in the perfect situation

Marcus Smart might not have liked how things went down between him and the Boston Celtics, but things worked out for him. He is still on a competitive team, and he landed in the perfect situation.

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference. The talent is there with guys like Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., but they lacked leadership. Especially when it comes to off the court matters.

Smart has built a reputation in the NBA as a leader, and now brings that to a team that desperately needs it. Having someone like him in the locker room should allow the Grizzlies to take the next step towards growing into a contender.

Having good veterans is essential for young teams looking to make the leap. As someone with years of playoffs experience under his belt, Smart understands what it takes to win. Because of his resumé, he is a veteran the young players on the Grizzlies will listen to.

Parting ways with the franchise that drafted you had to have been tough for Smart, but things should work out well for him in Memphis.