"It's no shots": Scottie Pippen makes feelings clear on LeBron James after controversial remarks

Scottie Pippen expressed his thoughts on a comparison between him and LeBron James. The Chicago Bulls legend is arguably one of the most underappreciated players in the sport's history. He was a great allrounder who made his team better and played to win instead of chasing individual accolades.

Pippen appeared on the Jan. 17 episode of the "PBD Podcast" where he discussed his NBA legacy. During one segment of the episode, the show's host compared the Bulls legend to the Lakers superstar and asked for his opinion about him from a team's standpoint.

Pippen's response stirred the community who thought he was taking shots at the Lakers star.

However, Pippen posted the same segment on his Instagram handle to clear his stance and asked his fans about their thoughts on his opinion.

"Saw this on my timeline. It’s no shots... I’m just speaking my truth. Winning in basketball is a team game. Do you agree? Let’s talk about it...," the Bulls legend captioned.

In the video, the podcast's host Patrick Bet-Davd asked Scottie Pippen if he thought he was a better player than LeBron James from a team's standpoint. The Bulls legend was ready with an answer.

He declared that he was a better team player than King James and that he had six championships under his belt to back it up.

David also posed a hypothetical situation in front of Pippen and asked if an average NBA owner would choose him over Bron.

"I don't know," Pippen said. "You want individual accolades or you want championships."

Scottie Pippen throws shade at LeBron James and Michael Jordan's GOAT status

For more than a decade, two names have been synonymous with the NBA's GOAT status. LeBron James and Michael Jordan have often found their names at the pinnacle of basketball history with fans all over the world debating who is the GOAT in basketball.

However, Scottie Pippen had a different take on the subject. Michael Jordan's former teammate and Chicago Bulls legend stated that there was no GOAT between Bron and MJ. According to him, basketball is a team sport and they both had very different careers.

"I don't think it exists in team sports," Pippen said Friday. "When you ask who's better, LeBron or Michael, you can't ask me who's the GOAT between LeBron and Michael. Neither one of them are GOATs they both won differently, you can't put them at the pinnacle."

Scottie Pippen had an illustrious career in the NBA. During his prime, he was arguably the best two-way player in the league by leaps and bounds. He has won six championships and earned seven All-Star nominations to cement himself as one of the greatest players in the league's history.

