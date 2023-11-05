"It's not as simple" - LeBron James goes in depth while zeroing in on Lakers' lack of effort plays

LeBron James was all about detail when analyzing the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

After coming off a gritty win against the LA Clippers, the Purple and Gold were outplayed thoroughly by the Magic at the Amway Center. Following the shock defeat, the four-time NBA champion spoke in depth while also zeroing in on the Lakers' lack of effort.

According to Spectrum SportsNet, James spoke about the absence of some of the bigs on the roster who were out due to injury.

"We got to try to figure it out because it's been a trend. Offensive rebounds and points off turnovers. I mean, it's not as simple. It definitely helps if we have bigger bodies.

"Three of our bigger bodies are out with injury right now ... Rui (Hachimura), Vando (Jared Vanderbiilt) and TP (Taurean Prince). I mean it would help, but it would be better if we look at ourselves and see which ways we could be better."

With the team missing a major portion of bigs against Orlando, the onus for LA was on LeBron James, who ended his evening with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Anthony Davis had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Austin Reaves chipped in with 20 points, two rebounds and as many assists.

The difference, though, was the bench. With a depleted strength, the Lakers were outscored by Cole Anthony (14 points) and Moritz Wagner (13 points) who combined for 27 points. The Lakers players coming off the bench collectively bagged 16 points, contributing to the loss.

LeBron James likens the Los Angeles Lakers to the Pittsburgh Steelers after loss to the Orlando Magic

Following the loss, LeBron James compared the LA Lakers to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Bleacher Report:

"We're like the Pittsburgh Steelers right now, The Pittsburgh Steelers right now have not out-gained or out-scored any of their opponents in this season right now, and yet they've got a winning record."

Like the Steelers, the Lakers have struggled to get up the points table, despite notching up wins. With three wins and as many losses in six games, they're eighth in the Western Conference.

However, those who watched the season last year will feel that they're in a better place, as they started with a 0-5 slide. The slump looked even dire, s they were 2-10 in 12 games leading to speculation that it would be a disastrous season.

While LA found ways to chalk up wins, their offense is still heavily reliant on LeBron James and Davis. James came into Saturday's contest averaging 24.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists in five games. Next up, they play the Miami Heat on Monday.