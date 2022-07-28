"It's Steph and Klay, those guys are obviously like the engines" - Dynamic guard opens up about Draymond Green's value to the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is one of the most vital parts of the Golden State Warriors' "Big Three." The 32-year-old is a force on both ends of the floor. Although his strong point is not scoring, Green, sometimes, makes plays, which eases things for his teammates.

He did not have the best performances during the 2022 NBA Finals. But keeping that aside, he was a big part of the team's journey to their fourth championship in eight years. His contribution to the Dubs' success is massive. Not only his teammates are aware of this, other players in the league are as well.

In his most recent interview on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson spoke highly of Draymond Green. He said:

"It's Steph and Klay, those guys are obviously like the engines, right? And then you have Draymond, who basically does everything else. When I mean everything, everything.

"Defensively, vocally, he's like an antagonizer. He does everything, right? He holds that all together, and so while everyone sees Steph and Klay like the big numbers and everything, Draymond, for me... I have the utmost respect for Draymond because it's not easy... just like what he does... not easy you know."

Draymond Green is one of the toughest players to play against. He is a high IQ player. He is always a step ahead of his opponent. The four-time All-Star is also a stellar defender who can guard all positions on the floor.

Guru @DrGuru_ That time when Draymond Green stopped a 2-on-1 fastbreak by himself in emphatic fashion.



No one else in NBA history is making this play.

That time when Draymond Green stopped a 2-on-1 fastbreak by himself in emphatic fashion. No one else in NBA history is making this play. https://t.co/uaRAso9Eln

Playing against him is extremely challenging. He is able to get into the head of his opponents with trash talking. The former defensive player has mastered the art of being an irritant. This has also proven to be a big factor in the Golden State Warriors' success over the last eight years. Further speaking about the impact Draymond Green has on the team, Brunson said:

"A lot of people are just... are annoyed of him and don't like... I like watching him. It's great that he's able to do things that all basketball players should do. He's literally the prototype of someone who may not... you may not think should make the NBA, is thriving in is because he loves doing what he does."

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"I defended Draymond. I understand how valuable his intangibles and leadership are to the Warriors. That said, there's NO WAY they should extend Draymond Green." — Should Warriors offer Draymond Green a max contract extension?"I defended Draymond. I understand how valuable his intangibles and leadership are to the Warriors. That said, there's NO WAY they should extend Draymond Green." — @Chris_Broussard Should Warriors offer Draymond Green a max contract extension? "I defended Draymond. I understand how valuable his intangibles and leadership are to the Warriors. That said, there's NO WAY they should extend Draymond Green." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/GzXjvfFis0

Green defeated Brunson on the way to winning his fourth championship. Brunson saying this clearly shows how impactful Draymond Green is. Green has a few weaknesses on the offensive side. Apart from that, he is a big player for the Warriors.

Is Draymond Green worth a max contract?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Draymond Green has been with the Warriors ever since they drafted him in 2012. He has won four championships and made multiple All-Star and All-Defense teams in his stint with the Warriors. The 32-year-old's current contract is a 4-year $100 million deal that is set to expire after the 2023-24 season.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green has a deep resume:



9/7/5

4x All-Star

2x All-NBA

7x All-Defense

1x DPOY

2x Gold Medalist

4x NBA Champion



And a podcast host. Draymond Green has a deep resume: 9/7/54x All-Star2x All-NBA7x All-Defense1x DPOY2x Gold Medalist4x NBA ChampionAnd a podcast host. https://t.co/Z1czEOVkCe

According to reports, Green is seeking a max-contract extension at the end of his current deal. This means that the team will have to think about something soon. He has a player option at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Dubs would want him to stay with them until he decides to retire because Draymond is a big part of the organisation. However, giving him a max contract would not be something the team can necessarily think of doing. They have a few other players that are due for an extension, which makes Draymond Green's request a tough one to fulfill.

The 32-year-old could be a big presence on the defensive end. But his game around the rim and beyond the three-point line has severely dipped over the years. Considering all of that, the Warriors may want to consider negotiating a respectable deal instead of a max contract. They would not want to completely lose his services.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far