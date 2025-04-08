"It's a stigma" - Lakers coach JJ Redick and Austin Reaves get brutally honest on white guy stereotypes in NBA

White players haven't always been regarded as high-level players, and renowned NBA veterans like Lakers coach JJ Redick and one of his stars, Austin Reaves, have experienced it. Redick spent 15 years in the NBA. The former lottery pick finished his career as one of the best 3-point shooters, averaging 12.8 points on 41.5% 3-point shooting.

Ad

Meanwhile, Reaves, who entered the league undrafted in 2021, has averaged 14.4 ppg and 4.3 apg in four seasons. Reaves is transitioning into one of the league's premier third options and a borderline star amid his ascension this season. With career highs across the board (20.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 5.8 apg), he's made LA's offense, spearheaded by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, even more lethal.

Reaves' hard-nosed playing style and brave nature on the court have allowed him to reach this level. While the early signs were always intact, he didn't get the credit he warranted until the numbers backed it up. His stellar growth was a byproduct of playing with a chip on his shoulder and breaking stereotypes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Reaves dished his honest opinion on being a white player in the league, saying:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"You know, as a white guy in the NBA, I sometimes look at white players and I'm like, 'They're not very good.' So, it's a stigma that I think is real."

Meanwhile, his coach, JJ Redick, backed him up, adding:

Ad

"I think every guy in our shoes has experienced some level of this where you're going to be tested. And truthfully, no matter how many times you pass that test, you're going to be tested again."

Reaves and Redick were fierce competitors. Both took time to find their feet and get comfortable. Once they did, neither looked back. Reaves still has a long way to go, and he's shown his progress as a reliable NBA player earlier than Redick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More