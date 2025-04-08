"It's a stigma" - Lakers coach JJ Redick and Austin Reaves get brutally honest on white guy stereotypes in NBA

White players haven't always been regarded as high-level players, and renowned NBA veterans like Lakers coach JJ Redick and one of his stars, Austin Reaves, have experienced it. Redick spent 15 years in the NBA. The former lottery pick finished his career as one of the best 3-point shooters, averaging 12.8 points on 41.5% 3-point shooting.
Meanwhile, Reaves, who entered the league undrafted in 2021, has averaged 14.4 ppg and 4.3 apg in four seasons. Reaves is transitioning into one of the league's premier third options and a borderline star amid his ascension this season. With career highs across the board (20.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 5.8 apg), he's made LA's offense, spearheaded by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, even more lethal.
Reaves' hard-nosed playing style and brave nature on the court have allowed him to reach this level. While the early signs were always intact, he didn't get the credit he warranted until the numbers backed it up. His stellar growth was a byproduct of playing with a chip on his shoulder and breaking stereotypes.
During an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Reaves dished his honest opinion on being a white player in the league, saying:
"You know, as a white guy in the NBA, I sometimes look at white players and I'm like, 'They're not very good.' So, it's a stigma that I think is real."
Meanwhile, his coach, JJ Redick, backed him up, adding:
"I think every guy in our shoes has experienced some level of this where you're going to be tested. And truthfully, no matter how many times you pass that test, you're going to be tested again."
Reaves and Redick were fierce competitors. Both took time to find their feet and get comfortable. Once they did, neither looked back. Reaves still has a long way to go, and he's shown his progress as a reliable NBA player earlier than Redick.
