"It’s still smoke with him" - After beefing with Deandre Ayton, Patrick Beverley projects Blazers' center to thrive in Portland

Patrick Beverley isn't going to let his feud with Deandre Ayton get in the way of his honest opinion.

While Beverley has earned a reputation as a fierce competitor and outspoken leader, he's also engaged in his fair share of back-and-forth antics with his peers.

Last season, Beverley and then-Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton got into it, marking the beginning of a new competitive rivalry.

After Ayton was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers this week, Patrick Beverley let fans know that the feud between them hasn't ended. At the same time, Beverley also claimed that after landing in Portland, Ayton would thrive for the Trail Blazers.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the situation, sending a clear message to both the fans, and Deandre Ayton heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.

"It’s still smoke with Ayton, but I have a feeling he go cook in Portland"

This year, Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers will match up with Patrick Beverley and the Philadelphia 76ers twice throughout the season.

The first meeting between the two will come early in the season on October 29th, with the second meeting coming early in the new year on January 29th.

Tensions remain at an all-time high between the two men following their scuffle when Beverley and the Lakers were playing Deandre Ayton and the Suns.

Given that, fans can expect fireworks when the two collide this season, despite both men representing different teams.

Looking back at the Patrick Beverley & Deandre Ayton scuffle last season

Last season shortly before Thanksgiving, Ayton and Patrick Beverley got into a heated altercation after previously having words earlier in the game.

After Beverley's teammate Austin Reaves hit the ground, Ayton walked over and stood over him momentarily, prompting Beverley to shove him from behind.

The shove knocked Ayton to the ground, with both teams immediately jumping in to support their teammates in the ensuing scuffle. At the time, Beverley spoke about the situation post-game, saying:

"Got a person on the ground, two people looking over mean-mugging and puffing their chest out and referees don't get into it to kind of separate it, control the game, so I'm going to stand up for my teammate."

The situation resulted in Beverley being suspended for three games, with a new rivalry being born.

Although Patrick Beverley showed with his latest comments that he has respect for Ayton, the two matchups between their team's this season are sure to produce fireworks.