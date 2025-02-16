"It's strange" - Lakers' rookie Dalton Knecht shares honest feelings on playing with Luka Doncic after nixed Hornets trade

LA Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht thought he was going to suit up for the Charlotte Hornets after being traded on deadline day. The move was rescinded after Mark Williams failed his physical, returning Knecht and Cam Reddish to LA.

Knecht spoke with ESPN's Dave McMenamin ahead of his participation in the rising stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday. He expressed happiness about being back with the Lakers and welcomed the opportunity to learn from newly acquired star Luka Doncic.

“It’s strange," Knecht said. "I’m one of the few people that’s ever been traded and then come back, so it’s been a crazy journey. I’m just glad to be back and be a part of the team. I get to learn from Luka now. I had AD (Anthony Davis), (LeBron James) Bron and now I’m with Luka and Bron. So, it’s crazy. I get to learn from a lot of greats.”

Knecht's first game back with the Lakers was also his first opportunity to play alongside his new teammate. Despite the Lakers' 131-119 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Knecht logged 17 minutes and scored 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Knecht's experience is undoubtedly unique and he's making the most of it. He's been fortunate to be teammates with all-time greats like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and now Doncic. Knecht has recognized the importance of learning from these legends and has planned to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Dalton Knecht excited to face-off against teammate LeBron James in NBA All-Star game

Dalton Knecht helped lead Team C to victory in Friday's Rising Stars game and earned a spot in Sunday's NBA All-Star game. Knecht and the rising itars, coached by Candace Parker, will face Lakers star LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal's OGs in the semifinal of the mini-tournament.

Knecht said that he was excited to go against his teammate and the NBA's all-time leading record scorer.

“It might be a lot of fun, the young guys, or us, we’re going to try to go out there and go against those guys,” Knecht said to reporters on Friday, via Lakers Nation. “I’m not sure about — I’m playing against Bron, so I get to go against one of my teammates. So, it’ll be a lot of fun to go out there and try to make a statement.”

The game is scheduled for Sunday at 9:10 p.m. EST and will air on TNT. The first semifinal between Kenny Smith's Young Stars and Charles Barkley's Global Stars tips off at 8:20 p.m. EST.

