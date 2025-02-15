'It's no substance" - Draymond Green lauds LeBron James for keeping NBA exciting amid ‘boring’ games

Although Draymond Green may not be participating in the NBA's All-Star game, he's been present at the festivities at Chase Center in San Francisco. On Saturday, he spoke with the media, sharing his thoughts on the state of the NBA.

At one point, Green said that the NBA today is, "boring," and he appreciates LeBron James for being the perfect dance partner for him and the Warriors in the playoffs for so many years.

He explained that when he and the Warriors faced LeBron and his teams—the Cavaliers and the Lakers—every possession felt like a chess move, making for exciting games.

The way he sees things, there aren't many players like LeBron.

"Every possession was some type of chess move. You don’t get that anymore often. ... Every now and again you get a matchup like that, but you don't just get that one a regular basis. It's just who can run faster, who can get more threes, there's no substance. So I think it's very boring."

Draymond Green's comments come amid a season where ratings have been a major talking point. After the league's overall viewership got off to a slow start, ratings became a major topic. However, the NBA's Christmas-day ratings silenced many critics.

Draymond Green says LeBron James would win an NBA 1-on-1 tournament if the league had one during All-Star weekend

In recent years, the NBA has been revamping All-Star weekend to provide a better experience for fans. This year, for example, the league turned the Rising Stars Challenge into a mini-tournament with three teams of budding young NBA stars and one team of G League stars.

Additionally, this year's All-Star Game on Sunday will be a four-team mini-tournament, featuring three teams of NBA stars and the winner of the Rising Stars contest, all competing in a one-night tournament.

The one thing fans have been clamoring for, in addition to a competitive All-Star Game, is a 1-on-1 tournament.

During media day on Saturday, Draymond Green said that if there were a 1-on-1 tournament during All-Star Weekend, LeBron James would win.

Despite that, as Austin Reaves revealed back in September, LeBron doesn't play 1-on-1 because he doesn't consider it real basketball.

