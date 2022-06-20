"It's those things that bring you together and connect you forever" - Draymond Green opens up about a long conversation shared with Bob Myers after crucial win in Game 5

After their spectacular win in Game 5, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a long chat with team president Bob Myers.

Considering the franchise were on the verge of winning their fourth title, things looked good. However, the two barely discussed the game.

As per Sam Amick of The Athletic, Bob Myers said:

"We talked about everything but basketball that everyone deals with. I don’t pretend to understand what it’s like to be them (the players) because I’m not a celebrity, or famous or as wealthy as them."

He added:

"I just think we get so focused on Game 5, Game 6, I don’t think we talk enough about (life). Once this stuff is over, we’re gonna go back to our lives. Everybody’s got challenges, so I’m just talking about that stuff.”

The approach taken by Myers towards his team has been reflected in the performances of the players. Regarded as one of the best franchises in the NBA in terms of management, Bob Myers has earned the trust and respect of his players.

With the Golden State Warriors eventually emerging as champions in Game 6, things look good for the Dubs. With the dynasty reinstated in its rightful spot at the top, Green also made a positive comment on Bob Myers' management approach.

While referring to the conversation with Myers on the plane, Draymond Green said:

"Those are things that bring you together for a lifetime. We’ve seen several people win trophies together, and they hate each other. It’s those things that bring you together and connect you forever.”

The foundation laid by the Warriors franchise alongside core players such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has stood the test of time. This trust and foundation has paid off dividends as the Warriors win yet another title.

With several up-and-coming players rising from within the ranks of the roster itself, the Dubs can be assured that their future will be in good hands.

Draymond Green's conversation with Myers was crucial

Draymond Green celebrates a play in Game Six

The situation between talent and management is often strained. When considering the poor relationship between Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause of the Chicago Bulls, the situation itself reveals its toxic nature.

Bob Myers and Draymond Green stand in stark contrast to the situation. This is one of the greatest aspects of the Golden State Warriors as an organization.

After a series of disappointing outings early in the Finals, it was easy to see that Green was deflated. As a former champion, not performing when your team needs you most is a massive blow to one's pride.

In this regard, the conversation after Game 5 could be viewed as pivotal. Green seemed more confident on the floor after his last few performances. However, a timely but necessary distraction is a valuable resource in ensuring that energy is sustained.

This eventually came to pass as a success as Golden State put an end to matters in Game 6.

