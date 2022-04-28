"It's because those three guys botched it internally" - 'Odd Couple' podcast producer Rob G highlights a major reason behind Brooklyn Nets' failure to Rob Parker and Chris Broussard

The Odd Couple podcast hosted by Chris Broussard and Rob Parker had a familiar guest on their latest episode. It was their producer Rob G, who shared his insights about how he felt that the Brooklyn Nets had an even more disappointing season than the LA Lakers.

Rob stated that the Nets' failure was completely on them and not because of an injury or other factor. During the preseason, the team from Brooklyn were regarded as the favorites as they had the likes of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. However, as the season progressed, controversies and injuries kept brewing up, which resulted in Harden finding his way out and the Nets.

This helped them get Ben Simmons, but the controversial guard did not suit up for the Brooklyn Nets due to a back injury. They ended up facing the Boston Celtics in the first round and ended up losing all four games to the young team. Speaking about what went wrong for the Nets this season, Rob G said:

"With the Brooklyn Nets, it's not just the media who was in on the Nets with Harden and Kyrie and KD, it was the GM's, it was the NBA players. 70% of the NBA GM's picked the Nets to win the championship and that's what makes it so disappointing."

"It's not like it got derailed because of Kevin Durant's injury or because of you know whatever, it's because those three guys botched it themselves internally."

Irving, KD and Harden played 16 games together and had a 13-3 record. They looked terrific on the court together and there is no doubt that if things could have worked out between the three, the Brooklyn Nets could have given the Celtics a bit more of a fight.

James Harden's exit from the team came at a time when Kyrie Irving had still not decided to get vaccinated and Durant was out injured. The beard was the only one of the three who was without a championship and he moved to the Philadelphia 76ers in search of one. Speaking about the breakup of the Big 3, Rob G said:

"KD, Kyrie and James Harden who all came together saying kumbaya, when Kyrie didn't get the shot that just threw a whole monkey wrench into everything. Suddenly James Harden is upset, suddenly Kevin Durant has to, you know defend his acquisition of James Harden and then at least him getting traded."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Brooklyn Nets have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. https://t.co/n1MneVWLnN

What should the Brooklyn Nets do in the offseason to help them stay prepared for the 2022-23 campaign?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Brooklyn Nets' season is undoubtedly over, but they have an offseason where they need to make a lot of big decisions. One of the biggest being Kyrie Irving's contract extension. The 30-year-old will be eligible for a five-year max extension, but the team will have to revisit and see if they can rely on him as he has been a controversial figure in the league since his arrival.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"I would never give him a long-term contract again! He cannot be trusted. ... He is one of the absolute professionals at missing work." @stephenasmith didn't hold back on Kyrie Irving"I would never give him a long-term contract again! He cannot be trusted. ... He is one of the absolute professionals at missing work." .@stephenasmith didn't hold back on Kyrie Irving 😳"I would never give him a long-term contract again! He cannot be trusted. ... He is one of the absolute professionals at missing work." https://t.co/50iREUinkH

Irving is still a brilliant point guard and has a lot of years left in him. Kevin Durant and him can run it back next season and help them compete for a championship, provided the 2016 NBA champion does not fall into any trouble.

The Brooklyn Nets also have the entire offseason to get Ben Simmons back onto the court. He has been slammed for not taking the court in the playoffs, but after sitting out for almost a year, it certainly would not make a great deal of difference if he played in the playoffs.

Guru @DrGuru_

Ben Simmons CANT MISS Ben Simmons CANT MISS 🔥https://t.co/lM4nx0JnQe

Simmons is one of the most talented players in the league and with him and Joe Harris both expected to be fit for the preseason, the Nets have enough time to prepare for a stellar 2022-23 campaign.

Edited by Arnav