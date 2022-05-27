"It's time for him to back it up with a Finals MVP!" - Skip Bayless on the one major milestone that eludes the 3-time NBA champion and 8-time All-Star's stellar resumé

NBA analyst Skip Bayless sounded off about Steph Curry winning the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award. Bayless took to Twitter to express his thoughts regarding this, saying:

"Steph shot under 40% from 3 this season for the 1st time in his career (38). He shot only 33% from 3 vs Memphis. He was only 5-17 in tonight's closeout game. Yet he just won the Magic Johnson trophy for conference finals MVP. It's time for him to back it up with a Finals MVP."

Steph Curry was the Golden State Warriors' top scorer during their NBA Western Conference Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks. He scored 23.8 points, 7.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game, shooting on a 44/43/83 shooting split.

Curry has dealt with a lack of form at times this season, but he has stepped up big-time for the Warriors in close games. The Dubs talisman ranks second in total points in the fourth quarter (113) during the playoffs, shooting on a 53/44/90 split. It is a testament to his ability to deliver for the team during crunch situations.

This year, fans might finally see Steph Curry lift the finals MVP award if the Golden State Warriors win the championship. It's one of the few accolades the eight-time NBA All-Star is yet to add to his trophy cabinet. That could change, considering how well he has played this year.

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors storm back to the NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

The Golden State Warriors' fairytale return to the playoffs continued with yet another series win in the bag. They will be playing their sixth Finals in eight years and their first since 2019.

The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been at the core of their dynasty years. They have shown that they still have the hunger to win more and take this franchise to new heights. They have led the team beautifully during this stellar playoff run, carrying their roles to perfection.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have received invaluable contributions from young players like Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Veterans like Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins have been tremendous too.

Golden State is now widely regarded as the favorite to win the NBA championship this year. They are yet to play a Game 7 in these playoffs, which highlights how dominant the Dubs have been so far.

