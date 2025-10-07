  • home icon
  • "It’s time to go": Steve Kerr left in no man's land as he pinpoints reason behind declining contract extension with Warriors 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 07, 2025 10:21 GMT
Steve Kerr on his reason behind declining contract extension with Warriors
Steve Kerr on his reason behind declining contract extension with Warriors (Credits: Getty)

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has left his future uncertain after putting contract negotiations on hold this summer. Kerr, who has been at the helm in Golden State for 11 years, will be out of contract at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Speaking to Tim Kawakami on Monday’s episode of “The TK Show,” Kerr discussed his reasons for the open-endedness regarding his future with the Warriors, suggesting that it’s time for a coach to go when things aren’t “clicking."

“I think one of the things that I’m aware of is in sports, in every sport, there’s kind of an expiration date on coaching jobs,” Kerr said. “And if you feel as a coach that it’s not clicking anymore, then it’s time to go.”
Steve Kerr continued, saying that he wishes to see how things develop with the team over the next season before making a decision. The Warriors coach also mentioned how the grind of being in the league has begun to wear him down.

“The travel, the length of the season, does start to wear on you a little bit. Life, you know, enters the equation, family, all that stuff. So this is really more about, let’s just see where everything is at the end of the year or midway through the year, whatever it is,” Kerr said.
Steve Kerr says his departure from the Warriors will happen the "right way"

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Steve Kerr again emphasized that he wasn't thinking about his future with the Golden State Warriors, saying that he doesn't anticipate any negotiations during the season.

He expressed that holding off makes perfect sense for everyone involved before saying that should a farewell with the Warriors happen, he knows it will happen the "right way."

"I've said this before, I think, however this ends, it's going to happen in a really quality way, the right way," Kerr said. "There will be nothing but gratitude and appreciation."
After leading the team to four championships in 11 seasons, Steve Kerr will leave the Warriors as a Bay Area legend. Should this be his last season, the team seems well set up to make another run for the title.

Golden State will return to action on Wednesday, taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in its second preseason game.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

