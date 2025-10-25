"It's Time to Let it Go Jaylen": NBA Fans in Disbelief as Jaylen Brown's "Hairline Paint" Seemingly Rubs off on Knicks Jersey

Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown drove against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby in the fourth quarter on Friday. Brown, who struggled to an open space, put his head on the defensive ace’s body. The contact against Brown’s head resulted in what looked like a back paint that stood out against Anunoby’s white Knicks jersey.The sequence prompted fans to react:&quot;It’s time to let it go Jaylen.&quot;Trendsetta @DRtheSETTALINK@Fullcourtpass @motts_apple It’s time to let it go JaylenOne fan said:MelOs @MelAlstonJrLINK@Fullcourtpass @motts_apple Hey he's not a &quot;Baller&quot;,..he's just Bald! 🤣🍿Another fan added:🦅 RUN IT BACK🦅 (5-2) @RollPhillyDawgzLINK@Fullcourtpass @motts_apple Damn bruh got a tire mark on his jersey🤣One more fan continued:RicanGoat @RicanGoat30LINK@Fullcourtpass @motts_apple $300M using that s**t instead of implants😅🤣Another fan commented:Ryan Craig @Craig253601RyanLINK@Fullcourtpass @motts_apple That is as humiliating as when that bi**h’s wig fell off in the WNBA.Most of the fans thought Jaylen Brown spray-painted his head with black to cover a potentially receding hairline. Brown, who turned 29 during the showdown against the New York Knicks, often wears braids when playing. This season, he cut the dreadlocks for a closely cropped and cleaner style.Regardless of what happened to Brown's hair, the Knicks were determined to make him uncomfortable. Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges unceasingly shadowed the Celtics’ deadliest scorer.JB finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. He shot well, going 9-for-18, including 3-for-7 from behind the arc. However, New York hounded him to a game-high seven turnovers.Boston celebrates Jaylen Brown Day to honor him on his 29th birthdayJaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics were in New York City for a clash with their rivals, the Knicks. Although the Cs were out of town, the City of Boston and the franchise announced they would celebrate Brown’s 29th birthday with a special honor.Boston announced on Thursday that the 24th would be known as “Jaylen Brown Day” to honor him for his on and off-court contributions. The memo underlines Brown’s community work, which “outshines his on-court resume.”The announcement also emphasized Brown’s business ventures and 7uice Foundation, which have benefited the “underserved communities.” The recommendation called the star guard’s off-court work as having an “outsized impact on Boston.”Brown is playing his 10th season with the Boston Celtics. His on-court resume has been nothing short of outstanding. He is a four-time All-Star, earned an All-NBA selection once, won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP award and helped the Celtics to the 2024 championship.While some fans ribbed Brown for his possibly receding hairline, the City of Boston could not be more appreciative of his contributions.