"It's Time to Let it Go Jaylen": NBA Fans in Disbelief as Jaylen Brown's "Hairline Paint" Seemingly Rubs off on Knicks Jersey

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 25, 2025 05:26 GMT
"It's Time to Let it Go Jaylen": NBA Fans in Disbelief as Jaylen Brown's "Hairline Paint" Seemingly Rubs off on Knicks Jersey.

Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown drove against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby in the fourth quarter on Friday. Brown, who struggled to an open space, put his head on the defensive ace’s body. The contact against Brown’s head resulted in what looked like a back paint that stood out against Anunoby’s white Knicks jersey.

The sequence prompted fans to react:

"It’s time to let it go Jaylen."

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

Most of the fans thought Jaylen Brown spray-painted his head with black to cover a potentially receding hairline. Brown, who turned 29 during the showdown against the New York Knicks, often wears braids when playing. This season, he cut the dreadlocks for a closely cropped and cleaner style.

Regardless of what happened to Brown's hair, the Knicks were determined to make him uncomfortable. Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges unceasingly shadowed the Celtics’ deadliest scorer.

JB finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. He shot well, going 9-for-18, including 3-for-7 from behind the arc. However, New York hounded him to a game-high seven turnovers.

Boston celebrates Jaylen Brown Day to honor him on his 29th birthday

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics were in New York City for a clash with their rivals, the Knicks. Although the Cs were out of town, the City of Boston and the franchise announced they would celebrate Brown’s 29th birthday with a special honor.

Boston announced on Thursday that the 24th would be known as “Jaylen Brown Day” to honor him for his on and off-court contributions. The memo underlines Brown’s community work, which “outshines his on-court resume.”

The announcement also emphasized Brown’s business ventures and 7uice Foundation, which have benefited the “underserved communities.” The recommendation called the star guard’s off-court work as having an “outsized impact on Boston.”

Brown is playing his 10th season with the Boston Celtics. His on-court resume has been nothing short of outstanding. He is a four-time All-Star, earned an All-NBA selection once, won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP award and helped the Celtics to the 2024 championship.

While some fans ribbed Brown for his possibly receding hairline, the City of Boston could not be more appreciative of his contributions.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

