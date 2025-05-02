"It's time for Luka Doncic era" - Paul Pierce urges Lakers to pivot beyond LeBron James epoch to reclaim championship pedigree

LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers lost 4-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The superstar duo tried to keep their season alive on Wednesday but failed to carry the team in the must-win Game 5. Changes are bound to happen as the Lakers try to contend for a championship.

Paul Pierce tossed in his thoughts on Thursday in the latest episode of Speak about what the Lakers should do:

“If the Lakers want to get back to being a championship contender, you have to get out of the constraints of the LeBron James era. … It’s time for the Luka Doncic era now because I don’t know if you can play them together.”

Pierce added that building a Luka Doncic-centered roster with James around would be difficult. The Boston Celtics legend noted his former rival's influence on the organization as a hindrance to what they should do in the offseason.

James becomes an unrestricted free agent if he does not opt into his $52.6 million player option on June 29. The four-time champ could play elsewhere or seek a new deal with the Lakers, something GM Rob Pelinka could readily give.

The Lakers could be looking to lessen LeBron James’ load next season following the 40-year-old forward’s struggles fourth quarter playoff struggles. He could take a backseat to Luka Doncic, but basketball fans will be shocked if he is not with the team if he keeps playing.

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka wants to continue building around LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

LeBron James is squarely in the middle of Lakers GM Rob Pelinka’s offseason plans for the team. He said that James has “high expectations for the roster.” Pelinka also added that the superstar will give “110 percent every night,” so he is convinced James will return.

Pelinka added:

"The level of confidence in Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Luka Doncic is at an all-time high still. I think those three guys have incredible promise playing together.”

The LA Lakers are not ready to move on from James. Rob Pelinka is already planning to retool the roster around the star trio. The general manager was adamant about adding size to the frontcourt, a problem that arose following the Anthony Davis trade.

Pelinka believes the Lakers have the foundation to challenge for the championship. He will do everything he can to keep James, Doncic and Reaves and revamp the roster around them.

