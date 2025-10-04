  • home icon
  "It's time to trade for Wiggins": Lakers fans already calling for reinforcements after Devin Booker and Suns abominate defense in preseason opener

"It's time to trade for Wiggins": Lakers fans already calling for reinforcements after Devin Booker and Suns abominate defense in preseason opener

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 04, 2025 05:26 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Preseason-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

On Friday, the LA Lakers suffered a blowout defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. Though this was the Lakers' first outing in the preseason, fans are already pitching their ideas for roster reinforcements.

After Devin Booker anchored a potent Phoenix offense in a 103-81 victory, a number of Lakers supporters called for a former NBA champion to join the purple and gold squad. Not all Lakers fans, however, were supportive of this idea.

"Its time to trade for Wiggins," one fan tweeted.
Meanwhile, other fans gave alternative suggestions for improving the roster.

"That wouldnt help this preseason game. We need a back up PG more than anything," one fan commented. "Austin might have to come off the bench this year."
With LeBron James and Luka Doncic sitting out, the Lakers struggled to shoot from the field, making just 31.1% of their field goal attempts. They were even worse from beyond the arc, going 6-for-35 for a woeful 17.1% shooting clip.

At the same time, the Lakers allowed the Suns to shoot 42.2% from the field. Phoenix was led by Devin Booker, who put up 24 points on 8-for-19 shooting. Grayson Allen contibuted 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while Jared Butler chipped in 12 points off the bench.

On the one hand, the preseason is an opportunity for coaches to experiment with their lineups and try out new sets. On the other hand, Lakers fans can't be blamed for wanting their team to pick up momentum heading into the regular season.

"Fresh start, fresh mind for me": Luka Doncic talks about preparations for 2025-26 season

Though Doncic didn't suit up for the Lakers' preseason debut, he has nevertheless been busy with preparations for the upcoming season.

At a recent Lakers media availability, the Slovenian guard talked about his mindset as he gears up for his first full season in Tinseltown.

"This is a fresh start, fresh mind for me," Doncic told reporters. "I'm in a better place, for sure."

After being traded in the middle of the season and facing a different level of scrutiny in LA, Doncic appears to be physically and mentally prepared for the 2025-26 campaign.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

