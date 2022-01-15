“It’s total b******t” - Nick Wright reacts to Kevin Durant being fined by the NBA for offensive language

After the Brooklyn Nets suffered a defeat to the inconsistent Portland Trail Blazers. Kevin Durant continues to relieve the pain of losing to the Blazers, having been fined by the NBA for the use of profane language in his post-game interview.

The fine came as a shock to many as it seemed like Durant's choice of words was not so offense that it warranted him being punished for it. Fox Sports analyst and show host Nick Wright has found the fine to be ludicrous and a malicious attempt to crackdown on top players. He has called upon the National Basketball Players Association to intervene in the what seems to be regular 5-figure fining of players for cursing.

"Where the hell is the NBAPA on this absurd crackdown on players cursing? The faces of the league are regularly having 5 figures taken out of their checks because the NBA has decided to be some arm of the FCC or something. It’s total bullshit."

Kevin Durant fined for use of offensive language in post-game interview after loss to Portland Trail Blazers

The Brooklyn Nets went on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers for their 39th game of the season. The Blazers gave the Nets their 14th defeat of the season despite Kevin Durant's 28-point double-double.

The Nets had quite a number of their games in December postponed due to multiple COVID postives in the team. The Blazers fixture was one of the affected games and its rescheduling had caused the Nets to suffer a tight schedule in January.

In the post-game interview, Durant was asked about the issues surrounding the Nets schedule problems. He maintained that they are professionals and that it is in no way a big deal, as the team are expected to go on and play regardless. He holds firm that no matter what comes their way in the league, they ought to find a way to work around it.

"Who cares?" Durant said. It's a part of the game, it's a part of who we are. We been in the league. We got young dudes. Who cares? They supposed to get up to play. They throw shit at you, you gotta figure out how to work around it. We still had an opportunity to win this game. Who cares?"

However, in convening his point and responding to the question, Kevin Durant had used a profane word and was fined $15,000 for it. The announcement was made yesterday by the NBA, based on the following remarks by Durant.

"That's what championship teams go through is a little adversity. They play little games throughout the season to help you get better. It's an opportunity for us to do the same thing. I'm not making no excuses about no flights, or our schedule. Everybody's schedule is f**ked up, you know what I'm saying?"

