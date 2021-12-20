"It's tough...I've been there and I understand the emotional state" - Russell Westbrook extends sympathy towards injured teammate Anthony Davis 

Russell Westbrook has said that he sympathizes with his teammate Anthony Davis, as the latter has been ruled out of action due to an MCL sprain. AD walked out of the game twice in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the second time, the injury looked a bit serious as he remained out of the game. Post all the tests, it was eventually declared that he would be out of action for four weeks.

His exit would be a big loss for the LA Lakers, who seem to be lacking consistency. The team are yet to win four games in a row and with several of their players injured, they seem to be in a tough spot. Russell Westbrook is the only player to feature in all of their games. He had a 20 point night in the loss against the Bulls. When asked in his post-game press conference about Anthony Davis and his reaction to the big man being out for a while, Russell Westbrook replied by saying:

"Yeah man, it's tough you know. Anytime you see somebody go down, you gotta miss some time, especially from a game that they love to play is tough, you know I've been there and I understand just the emotional state. Just trying to keep lifting them, standing positive, talking to him, making sure that he try to win each day so he can get back healthy."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. https://t.co/MOBSzzrYYJ

Including Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers are currently missing out on some other stars due to Health and Safety Protocols. With a few tough games coming ahead, things look extremely tough for the Purple and Gold.

How will the absence of Anthony Davis affect the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

Anthony Davis is considered to be one of the most talented players in the league. His ability to do nearly everything on the court separates him from the other bigs. However, this season has not been the best of ones for the 28-year-old. He is averaging 23.3 PPG and 9.9 RPG in the 27 games he has played. Although the numbers look good, AD has not had a big impact on the Lakers' performances this season.

Isaac Harris @IsaacLHarris Anthony Davis with the mid-range pull up Anthony Davis with the mid-range pull up https://t.co/wn4OzEAZKn

The team currently holds a 16-15 record and sits in seventh position in the West. He recently returned to the team from an injury. But in the game against the Timberwolves, AD caught another injury in the knee. He is expected to miss out on the team's crucial fixtures against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz.

CarlosStory @CarlosxcStory Scary knee injury for Anthony Davis... really hope it isn’t anything serious 🙏🏼 Scary knee injury for Anthony Davis... really hope it isn’t anything serious 🙏🏼 https://t.co/oYBUBNHh6G

The team is yet to play with all players fit on the roster. Anthony Davis' injury has just added to the woes of the team. The franchise will be hoping that the big man returns soon to the team and starts delivering to his potential best.

