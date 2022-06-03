"It's tough to kinda.. regain that momentum" - Steph Curry on Golden State Warriors' 4th quarter collapse in Game 1 of Finals, credits Boston's players for making their shots well and says, "We've gotta respond on Sunday"

Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry gave a confident interview despite his side's Game 1 loss in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Warriors endured a fourth-quarter meltdown, getting outscored 40-16 as they blew a 12-point lead entering the final frame of the match.

However, Curry believes the Dubs will bounce back in Sunday's Game 2 contest. Here's what he said after the match (via NBC Sports):

"It's not ideal, but we believe in who we are and how we deal with adversity. How we've responded all year, how we respond in the playoffs after a loss. Learned a lot from that fourth quarter, obviously, they made a lot of shots.

Steph Curry continued:

"You know they have a team that just finds a little bit of momentum like they did and they keep making shots, so it's tough to kind of regain that momentum. And the guys that are obviously making the shots, Al, Marcus, Derrick White, Jaylen early in the fourth, they played well. We know they are a good team, so we've gotta respond on Sunday."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph is confident the Dubs will respond on Sunday

Boston Celtics cope with Steph Curry's hot start to prevail in Game 1 against Golden State Warriors

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors was a close encounter until the first half.

Steph Curry registered a record-breaking performance in the first quarter. He scored 21 points on seven on nine shooting. He made six of eight shots from the arc, the most by a player in a single quarter in an NBA Finals game.

NBA @NBA



18 points, 5 3PM in Q1 ALONE.



Game 1 Live Now on ABC Steph Curry is here to HOOP18 points, 5 3PM in Q1 ALONE.Game 1 Live Now on ABC

His points tally was the second-highest since Michael Jordan's 22-point fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns in the 1993 finals. Curry's heroics helped the Golden State Warriors enter the halftime break trailing by only two points. The Warriors capitalized on that by taking a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter as they outscored the C's 38-24 in the opening 12 minutes of the second half.

The Boston Celtics didn't give up easily, though. They did a remarkable job in the second half, restricting Steph Curry to 13 points on five of 14 shooting during that stretch. It proved to be decisive as Ime Udoka's men caught fire in the final frame of the match.

Al Horford scored 11 points on 100% shooting in the final 12 minutes to help the C's outscore the Golden State Warriors 40-16. They successfully overturned their 12-point deficit at the start of the fourth period to claim a 120-108 win.

