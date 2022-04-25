“It’s two movie stars, it's really two guys that need the ball and don't really elevate others” - Colin Cowherd believes Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets will be better off moving on from Kyrie Irving this off-season

Analyst Colin Cowherd claimed that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren't a great fit. Irving could be a free agent in the upcoming offseason and Cowherd believes Brooklyn shouldn't be looking to extend his contract.

Cowherd thinks both Irving and Durant bring similar qualities and aren't reliable for long stretches during a season. On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Colin Cowherd Show," he stated:

"Simmons and KD are actually perfect. You'd have to add other elements because he (Simmons) doesn't shoot, he creates shots, he'll defend the best defensive non-center. He's a perfect fit. Kyrie's not."

Cowherd continued:

"Kyrie is unpredictable and brittle, and emotionally brittle and he takes shots, and he's never been a catalyst, he's a finisher. So I think we look at him and go. It's perfect. No, it's two movie stars, it's really two guys that need the ball and don't really elevate others."

From missing games to suspension due to his anti-vaccination stance, Irving's stint with Brooklyn has been tumultuous. The franchise has also won only a single playoff series since signing him.

The Nets are on the verge of getting swept by the Boston Celtics, and there has been a lot of debate about whether they should re-sign Kyrie Irving.

Should the Brooklyn Nets re-sign Kyrie Irving?

The Brooklyn Nets re-signing Kyrie Irving would've been a no-brainer if their season had gone according to plan. However, Irving's lack of availability was one of the biggest reasons the Nets failed to make their mark in the postseason.

Irving's absence played a part in the mid-season departure of James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. That dented Brooklyn's chances of making a run for the title. Irving will be available to play a full season next year, but at this point, the dynamic guard can't be counted on.

Kyrie Irving has played over 70 games during the regular season, just three times in his 11-year career. Talent and skill-wise, he's right up there with the very best in the league, but his durability isn't a bright spot.

This issue is compounded by the fact that Kevin Durant hasn't looked healthy enough to play a full season either.

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH KD has been bad, but it’s wild how quickly people forget how much he carried this team despite all the ridiculous stuff that happened this year.



30 PPG in 38 min 2 years removed from Achilles rehab. Harden quit. Kyrie was out all year. Nash was awful. Team wasn’t built right. KD has been bad, but it’s wild how quickly people forget how much he carried this team despite all the ridiculous stuff that happened this year. 30 PPG in 38 min 2 years removed from Achilles rehab. Harden quit. Kyrie was out all year. Nash was awful. Team wasn’t built right.

Durant is still an exceptional talent, though, and a reliable force whenever healthy. If the Brooklyn Nets surround him with a quality roster of impactful role players, Brooklyn could feature a much more balanced rotation.

Having said that, re-signing Irving doesn't seem like an ideal move for Brooklyn this offseason.

