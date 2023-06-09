"It's usually someone more potent than him" - Stephen A. Smith asserts Jimmy Butler lacks 'superstar' DNA

For the past few years, Jimmy Butler has been a common player brought up in superstar debates. He has proven time and time again that he is one of the top postseason performers in the league.

Despite entering the playoffs as the eighth seed, Jimmy Butler has gotten the Miami Heat all the way to the NBA Finals. His journey began facing off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, and ends with the Denver Nuggets.

Through 20 postseason matchups, Butler is averaging 27.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Even with his stellar run, Miami finds themselves down 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leading up to the pivotal Game 4, a debate broke out on ESPN's "First Take" about if Butler can be the best player on a title-winning team. Stephen A. Smith was quick to chime in with his thoughts on why he doesn't think so.

"You think about superstars and what we usually get from those superstars in terms of offensive production, that's not Jimmy."

"It's usually someone more potent than him that usually pulls it off."

First Take @FirstTake



"You think about superstars and what we usually get from those superstars in terms of offensive production, that's not Jimmy." @stephenasmith doesn't think Jimmy Butler can be the best player on a championship team"You think about superstars and what we usually get from those superstars in terms of offensive production, that's not Jimmy." .@stephenasmith doesn't think Jimmy Butler can be the best player on a championship team 👀 "You think about superstars and what we usually get from those superstars in terms of offensive production, that's not Jimmy." https://t.co/x2ejL8VjMV

Should Jimmy Butler be considered a superstar?

Stephen A. Smith might not think so, but Jimmy Butler should be considered a superstar in the NBA. The gauge for others is how they perform in the playoffs. In that regard, he stacks up with other elite talents in the league.

Another reason why Butler should be seen in this regard is because of the success he's had since becoming the face of the Miami Heat. During his tenure, they've been to the conference finals three times and the finals twice.

He might not have walked away with a ring, but that isn't fully on Butler. Every year, he does everything he possibly can to get the Heat across the finish line.

Stephen A. might feel this way because Butler's numbers has taken a slight dip in the finals compared to previous series. His 20.7 points per game are the lowest for any round in these playoffs.

At the end of the day, Butler has done everything a superstar is expected to do for their team. He's lead them on deep postseason runs, and elevates his game when it matters most. Based on that standard, he most certainly belongs in the superstar category. It might not be on the same level as guys like Steph Curry and LeBron James, but he belongs in the conversation.

Poll : 0 votes