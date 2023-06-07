"It's our way and we don't care"- Bam Adebayo talks about how the Miami Heat play basketball as they prepare for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

In a recent interview with Malika Andrews on "NBA Today," Bam Adebayo discussed how the Miami Heat remain focused and unfazed by the negativity surrounding them in the NBA Finals. Andrews highlighted the influence of Jimmy Butler in instilling a mindset of not caring about outside opinions. Adebayo was then asked how the rest of the team deals with the external noise.

Adebayo explained that the Miami Heat doesn't prioritize playing basketball to please the crowd. Their style of play may not be the flashiest, and they may engage in physical play at times, but they don't aim to wow the audience with razzle-dazzle. Just like Butler, Adebayo emphasized that they don't care about others' opinions of them.

"Everybody thinks basketball always supposed to be pretty," Adebayo said. "That's not how we do it. It's rugged, it's in the mud, it's nasty basketball. … It's our way and we don't care what you think about it, we don't care how it looks, it gets wins."

Miami Heat's "We don't care" mentality helps them win Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler showcased his resilience in Game 2, leading the Miami Heat to a 111-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Despite being the underdogs as the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference against the top team in the Western Conference, the Heat once again defied expectations and displayed their ability to compete at a high level.

Jimmy Butler, who had taken some time off to recharge and spend time with his family, led the way for the Heat. His exceptional performance, contributing 21 points and nine assists, showcased his determination and ability to step up in crucial moments.

Bam Adebayo provided valuable support with 21 points and nine rebounds. Gabe Vincent also made his presence felt with an impressive 23-point performance.

