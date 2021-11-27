"It shows how much the game matter to him" - Stephen Curry outlines the work Klay Thompson has put in his rehabilitation

We are getting closer each day to seeing Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry step on an NBA court together and the Bay Area fans are ecstatic. We last saw Thompson during the 2019 NBA Finals and the Golden State Warriors are itching to reunite the Splash brothers.

Stephen Curry was asked about his backcourt partner's rehabilitation after the win against the Portland Trail Blazers. He shared positive news and claimed, "nobody will understand what he has been through". He said:

"2+ years is a long time. I think, going into this particular season and [Klay Thompson] getting closer than he's ever been to getting back on the floor, kind of predicted that this would be the hardest part of his journey because he's got the basketball back in his hands every day, he's feeling like himself, he's playing pick up, he's around our practices and he's back with us in those type of situations but he's still not on the court. It's a good thing that we're talking weeks instead of months now."

Stephen Curry added that he is extremely proud of how Klay Thompson has approached his rehabilitation process.

As reported by The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, we know that the two-time MVP shed tears last summer when he learned about Thompson's Achilles tear. The rehab has been extremely tough and mentally taxing for the Golden State Warriors players and fans, but one cannot even begin to fathom what Thompson himself has gone through during this period.

Stephen Curry said:

"Super proud of just the way he’s approached this two-year window. Unless he wants to write a book and tell every step of the way, nobody will understand what he has been through."

Curry added:

"Away from the game for so long, and it shows how much this game matters to him...It's going to hit him at times, we gotta be there to support him and continue to speak positively about what he has accomplished. This is his journey and nobody can speak to what he's been through."

According to recent reports, Klay Thompson is only four weeks away from making his season debut. He could return before Christmas if his practices and scrimmages go well and he doesn't suffer any setbacks during the final rehabilitation process.

Thompson has already said he is hungry for a fourth championship and cannot wait to step back on the floor with Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Klay Thompson stayed on the floor even after Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers

Klay Thompson stayed on the bench after the game was over

The Portland Trail Blazers tried to make a comeback late in the fourth quarter but came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Friday (November 26).

Stephen Curry dropped a sizzling 32 points, seven rebounds and eight assists with six three-pointers to lead the Warriors to a win. The Chase Center crowd cheered for their team as they bagged their sixth straight win, leaving everyone with a smile on their faces.

However, Klay Thompson stayed on the bench longer than expected even after most of the fans and teams had cleared the building. The remaining fans were cheering "THOMPSON! THOMPSON!" for him and he was emotionally nodding his head to the chants.

Klay Thompson is known to be a basketball and adrenaline junkie. He is itching to get back on the floor and his teammates, especially Stephen Curry, can attest to how much he is missing the game. Thompson expressed how he has had a lot of pent-up energy from more than two years of being away from the court.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's duo will likely be unstoppable once again. The Warriors are already the best team in the NBA without one of the two Splash Brothers and reuniting them would make the offense even better.

