"It wouldn't be somebody like Magic Johnson" - Stephen A. Smith makes a case for Steph Curry being best PG ever

Over the weekend, Steph Curry added another historic performance to his Hall of Fame resume. In a pivotal Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings, the superstar guard came up for the Golden State Warriors in a big way.

In a win-or-go-home game on the road, Steph Curry put up a historic performance. He ended the game with 50 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. This scoring barrage is now the highest number of points scored by a player in a Game 7 in NBA history.

For some time, many have debated if Curry belongs in the conversation for the greatest point guard ever. Right now, many might agree that that title belongs to LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson. That being said, one analyst is starting to have second thoughts.

During a recent episode of his "Know Mercry" podcast, Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on the Curry vs. Magic debate. After Sunday's performance, he is going with the Golden State Warriors star.

"If I were a basketball player, and I wanted my point guard, it wouldn't be someone like Earving Magic Johnson, who is a beautiful passer. It would be a sniper like Curry who scares the living daylights out of defenses in such a fashion that keying on him leaves me open."

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Stephen A. Smith: "Is Steph curry the greatest point guard who has ever lived? I think it's time to ask that question...If I were a basketball player & I wanted my point guard. It wouldn't be somebody like Magic Johnson, who's a beautiful passer."

Should Steph Curry be seen above Magic Johnson as the G.O.A.T point guard?

This is a tough debate to have considering that Steph Curry is still not done his NBA career. However, when he does hang it up for good, he will most certainly belong in the conversation for best point guard ever.

Magic Johnson and Curry both revolutionized the game in different ways. When "Showtime" came about for the LA Lakers, it was something the league had never seen before. Their fast-paced style paved the way for how teams run their offense today.

Today's game is also centered around the three-point shot, which is thanks to the Golden State Warriors. With Curry at the center, they were able to establish a movement-heavy offense that has created countless open looks from beyond the arc.

Curry has been nothing short of phenomenal, but it's hard not to side with Magic. For starters, he was much more versatile, standing at 6-foot-9. Secondly, his accolades still outmatch Curry right now. Magic is a five-time champion, three-time MVP, three-time Finals MVP, and led the league in assists on four separate occasions. For these reasons, he should still hold on to the top spot.

