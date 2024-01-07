"It starts from equipment manager" - Giannis Antetokounmpo unleashes verbal storm at Bucks pointing out coaching & defensive woes

Giannis Antetokounmpo was not pleased following the Milwaukee Bucks' 112-108 loss on the road to the Houston Rockets. It was the third loss in four games for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo unleashed a verbal barrage after the loss. The superstar implores his team to improve, sooner rather than later.

Antetokounmpo scored 48 points to lead the Bucks. He shot 16 of 25 from the field and posted 17 rebounds.

Houston was led by Alperen Sengun who dropped 21 points and made his presence felt on defense. The Rockets won with a balanced effort, as Jalen Green (16 points), Fred VanVleet (14), and Jabari Smith Jr. (14) all scored in double-figures.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Antetokounmpo's incredible performance was not enough as the Rockets withstood the Bucks’ fourth-quarter surge to clinch the win. Milwaukee is slumping after going 11-2 in December.

Antetokounmpo knows his team needs to step it up. He wants to see his team’s chemistry and effort improve.

“We have to be better. We have to play better. We have to defend better. We have to trust one another better,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “The leaders of the team have to be more vocal. We have to make more shots. We have to defend better. We have to have a better strategy. We have to be better.”

The desired improvement does not end with the players. The Greek Freak challenged everyone in the organization to raise their level:

“We have to be coached better. Every single thing, everybody has to be better. Everybody. It starts from the equipment manager. He has to wash our clothes better. The bench has to be better."

Maybe those jerseys need a new detergent to turn things around for Milwaukee. Despite their recent struggles, Milwaukee is still 25-11 and second in the East.

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs some help

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a much better team at home this season with a 16-3 record on their home court. They are just 9-8 on the road. An improvement in away games could go a long way to appease Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Their defense has also been lacking this season despite the front court forces of Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Their guards, namely Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley have struggled defensively.

Milwaukee is allowing 119.5 points per game. That is 24th in the NBA. The Bucks are also 21st in defensive rating, allowing 115.8 points per 100 possessions.

Milwaukee has a four-game homestand coming. Three of those games are against contending teams, with Boston, Golden State and Sacramento coming to town.

The Bucks then encounter a quirky part of the schedule. They will play five games, with three against the Cleveland Cavaliers and two against the Detroit Pistons. The woeful Pistons and injury-plagued Cavs could be a nice get-right opportunity for the Bucks.