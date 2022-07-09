"It starts with Harden committing to the program!" - NBA analyst says everything else is secondary to James Harden getting back to his best for Philly after he declines $47.3 million option

James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline last season. Since then, the former MVP has not been at his best. His performance in the playoffs contributed to the team's exit in the second round against the Miami Heat. However, Harden has made his intentions for next season clear.

Harden's goal is to win a championship. In pursuit of that goal, the ten-time All-Star has taken a massive $15 million pay cut on his salary. James Harden had the opportunity to opt into his contract, which would guarantee him $47.3 million. He declined that option because taking a pay cut could help the 76ers improve their roster.

Nick Friedell said this could undoubtedly help Philly build a contending team. He also stated that Harden's performance will determine the team's success. Speaking on ESPN's "This Just In," Friedell said:

"They just can get a lot more guys in potentially with the money that Harden is leaving on the table right now. Now there is no doubt Darryl Morey is saying to James Harden, "Hey, we'll take care of it, we'll get you back on the back side," but all what could happen is secondary to Harden being the player he used to be.

After an underwhelming playoff run, James Harden is already back, putting in work for next season. Since going to the Brooklyn Nets, the former MVP has not been in the best shape. However, with three more months left until the 2022-23 season, Harden is already looking in better shape than in recent years. Friedell continued:

"It starts with Harden committing to the programme and being in the kind of shape that led him to be the best player in the game for such a long time.

"If he gets back to that level, the other part of this is a lot of people around the league that could go," Philly, this can work with Embiid playing the way he did last year."

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral BREAKING: James Harden will take a $15 Million pay cut for next season. Harden will sign a new 2-year deal with Philly, player option in year 2, via @ShamsCharania BREAKING: James Harden will take a $15 Million pay cut for next season. Harden will sign a new 2-year deal with Philly, player option in year 2, via @ShamsCharania https://t.co/UH99BQUevK

If Harden plays like his former self, the 76ers could prove to be the team to beat in the East. Harden's pursuit of that elusive first ring could end soon.

(via 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell didn’t hold back during a workout with Tyrese Maxey and James Harden(via @JHarden13 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell didn’t hold back during a workout with Tyrese Maxey and James Harden 🔥(via @JHarden13) https://t.co/oLUscfwI2e

Can James Harden lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship next season?

James Harden is one of the most offensively gifted players in the NBA. He has won every accolade but lacks an NBA championship. Harden came to Philly hoping to win that elusive championship but has fallen short.

CookedByKD @CookedByKD Prime James Harden was DIFFERENT Prime James Harden was DIFFERENT 🔥👀 https://t.co/iCxo653j6S

Going into the 2022-23 season, the 76ers have reasons to be happy. They retained James Harden. They also signed a proven champion in PJ Tucker, a key contributor in the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 championship run. He is a solid defender and brings toughness to the team.

League ain’t ready We can expect to see a lot more of this from James harden next year at full health and back to All-NBA formLeague ain’t ready We can expect to see a lot more of this from James harden next year at full health and back to All-NBA formLeague ain’t ready 😈 https://t.co/DksQcgg3V9

If the 76ers are to succeed, Harden will have to be at his very best. He has critics to silence. It will be interesting to see how Harden performs next season. If the 76ers' guard performs at a high level, they will be a contender.

