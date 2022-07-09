“It would be the story of the year, I think it would be great theater” - Skip Bayless says he wants to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reunite

The LA Lakers are reportedly interested in reuniting Kyrie Irving and LeBron James for the 2022-23 NBA season. The estranged Brooklyn Nets guard could be on his way to the purple and gold franchise in the coming weeks.

Last season, the Lakers suffered a terrible disaster in their championship title campaign. For the second time in four years, the Lakers failed to make it to the playoffs. James had not missed the playoffs since 2006. The first time he missed the playoffs was during his first season with the Lakers in 2019.

He is yet to have a positive impact on his time with the Lakers as the 2020 NBA title win has been attributed as a lucky spell by most people. The bubble chip was considered, by many, to be a fluke.

Could Kyrie Irving be the missing piece to spark a real Lakers title challenge for James?

"I want to see Kyrie and LeBron James reunited. I think it would be the story of the year, I think it would be great theater.” — LeBron is reportedly pushing for a Kyrie reunion in LA"I want to see Kyrie and LeBron James reunited. I think it would be the story of the year, I think it would be great theater.” — @RealSkipBayless LeBron is reportedly pushing for a Kyrie reunion in LA 👀"I want to see Kyrie and LeBron James reunited. I think it would be the story of the year, I think it would be great theater.” — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/PojtDSlBfT

Skip Bayless seems to think it would make for "great theater," as he itches to see both players reunited under the Lakers. He stated that Irving is ten times better than Lakers guard, Russell Westbrook. He also stated that James would be most suitable to handle Uncle Drew's antics.

"I want to see Kyrie and LeBron James reunited," Bayless said. "I think it would be the story of the year. I think it would be great theater. I think Kyrie Irving will be on his best behavior with LeBron... It would be superb theater to watch those two try to refigure out what they had in those three years. I think, right now, Kyrie Irving is ten times the player Russell Westbrook is."

Rehashing the union that is Kyrie Irving and LeBron James

LeBron James #23 and Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talk at mid court in the first half against the Toronto Raptors in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Irving was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first-round pick and first overall pick of the 2011 Draft. His journey with the Cavs began two seasons after LeBron James exited the franchise for the Miami Heat.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Brian Windhorst:



“I can’t articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick.. He doesn’t care about first-round draft picks when they’re on his team. He wants to win tonight, and Kyrie Irving gives him a chance tonight.” Brian Windhorst:“I can’t articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick.. He doesn’t care about first-round draft picks when they’re on his team. He wants to win tonight, and Kyrie Irving gives him a chance tonight.” https://t.co/uJPYSnJpPa

LBJ returned to the Cavs in the 2015 NBA season and joined Irving as both players led the team to the NBA Finals in his first season back. In his four seasons with the Cavs, they appeared in four NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. They bested the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

With both players reunited at the Lakers, one could hope for a good 2023 season campaign run and possible championship title win.

