“It sucks”: Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on injuries mental toll amid Cleveland’s rough stretch

Even with Donovan Mitchell back in action, the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn't secure a much-needed consecutive victory against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening (April 3).

In the midst of a back-to-back matchup, following a satisfying 129-113 win in Utah on Tuesday night, Cleveland was outmatched by the Suns, succumbing to a 122-101 defeat. Their struggle to string together back-to-back wins has persisted since late February.

Following the game, Donovan Mitchell spoke to the media and elaborated on his mental psyche and physical health amid Cleveland's losing stretch, heading into the post-season.

"As much as it sucks, I have to be patient. I was happy with how I came out in the second half and how I felt. Continue building on that. It wasn’t perfect, obviously," he said.

He continued:

"But we’re at our best when I’m aggressive and continuing to get downhill. Saw it in spurts. Just trying to get back into my flow.”

On his return, Donovan Mitchell ended the night with a stat line of 24 points, three rebounds and two assists with two steals and two blocks on 8 of 17 shooting from the field at 47.1%, including 2 of 7 from beyond the arc at 28.6% and a perfect 6 for 6 from the charity stripe.

However, he saw his net rating at -8, which was the third-best from the starting lineup.

Donovan Mitchell has experienced injury woes before the 2023-24 season

Mitchell encountered a comparable challenge a few seasons ago during his tenure with the Utah Jazz. In the 2020-2021 season, he endured the absence of the final 16 regular-season games and Utah's playoff opener due to a tear in three ligaments in his right ankle.

Mitchell then found himself thrust directly into the flow of the playoffs, an experience he's determined not to repeat. There was no chance to regain rhythm or former playing form before the playoffs and no time to shake off the rust, rebuild, or work through the growing pains.

Despite acknowledging the challenging timing of this injury and its impact on his performance, Mitchell finds solace in his previous experience in Utah. As troublesome as it was at the time, that ordeal provided a valuable perspective regarding his current knee issue. He reflected:

“Having to mentally fight through that has helped prepare me for this and allowed me to understand to give myself grace."

He continued:

“In my head, that allowed me to sit back and allow myself to get rest. But it’s tough. It’s tough. Not the easiest thing in the world. Mentally, you have to continue to push. I will get there. I’m confident in that. Gotta be patient and just be 1% better every day with this.”

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

The All-Star guard had only participated in seven games since the break, sidelined for seven games due to a left knee bone bruise and another six games due to a broken nose.

Mitchell had managed to play in two consecutive games after sitting out 13 games in March due to injuries. However, he was averaging 12.5 points in those matchups, shooting at a 28% accuracy from the field.