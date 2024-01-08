"It don't take T. Lue long to get it right": LeBron James throws subtle shade at Darvin Ham citing Clippers' success 

LeBron James was in awe of LA Clippers coach Ty Lue for the team's success despite the LA Lakers beating them 106-103. The Clippers rightly warrant all the praise, as they have been the hottest team in the Western Conference for over a month.

Monday's loss to the struggling Lakers hasn't overshadowed any of their success. The Clippers seemingly struggled after beginning the James Harden era, starting it 0-5. However, they have gone 19-7 since then. LeBron didn't shy away from crediting his former head coach, making it clear that it isn't James Harden's team but Lue's.

"They look great. You said the James Harden Clippers? Nah, it's the T. Lue Clippers," LeBron said (h/t Legion Hoops).

While praising Lue's work, LeBron James seemingly threw subtle shade at under-fire Lakers coach Darvin Ham. The four-time champion credited Lue for making this work despite the 0-5 start to Harden's Clippers stint.

"It don't take T. Lue long to get it right," the Lakers star said. "It took five agames, and they been cookin' since"

Amid the Lakers' recent slump, where they went 3-10 before Monday's win vs. the Clippers, Ham's rumored to be on the 'hot seat.' One of the NBA rumors even suggested that Ham and some of the Lakers players have a 'growing disconnect' because of players' inconsistent minutes and changing lineups.

The Lakers were on a four-game winning streak before Monday night's win, which further fueled speculation about Darvin Ham's lack of job security. However, the win against the Clippers does buy him some time for now.

LeBron James and LA Lakers tun LA Clippers in biggest win of the season

Considering the LA Lakers and LA Clippers' respective form, LeBron James and Co. coming out as the winners in that game makes this their biggest victory of the year. The Clippers were heavily favored to win, but the Lakers stepped up in every aspect, from coaching to their executions on the court.

The Lakers looked more cohesive on defense and clinical on offense when they had to be. They made open shots consistently and moved the ball around for high-percentage looks. The Lakers committed 19 turnovers but weren't giving up on defense, ensuring they were back in transition against the high-paced offense of the Clippers.

LA did well to contain the Clippers' star quartet, too. Kawhi Leonard scored 15 points on six-of-17 shooting, while James Harden made four shots on 13 attempts to score 15 points. Paul George had a team-high 22 points, but he missed 10 shots, while Russell Westbrook tallied seven points on three-of-nine shooting.

LeBron James returned to form with his first 50.0% shooting game after two outings. He had a game-high 25 points on 11-of-19 attempts. Apart from their alert defense, the Lakers benefitted from 31 efficient bench points anchored by D'Angelo Russell and Christian Wood, who combined for 25 on nine-of-20 shots.