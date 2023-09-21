"It takes less energy to try" - 4x NBA champion reflects on why Jordan Poole didn't work out with Warriors' big 3

One year after signing a max contract extension, Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors parted ways. The young guard was traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. A key member of the Warriors' dynasty recently opened up on why things didn't work out for Poole in Golden State.

While speaking with JJ Redick on "The Old Man and The Three" podcast, Andre Iguodala was asked about the Warriors moving on from Jordan Poole. Among other things, the former finals MVP brought up his unwillingness to play defense.

"If you fall on purpose one more time to not play defense," Iguodala said. "I would tell him, Jordan it looks like you're trying not to try. Do you know how much energy to try to not to try. It takes less energy to try."

The main thing Iguodala and Redick spoke about was Poole's dynamic within the team. He felt he earned the freedom of guys like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and shouldn't be confined to a certain role.

"Jordan's like 'why can't I go out there and be free like them?,'" Iguodala said. "He coming back like I've shown y'all that. Give me some freedom."

Iguodala also brought up how Poole won the Warriors a game in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Jordan Poole has a much-needed fresh start with Washington Wizards

As long as dyansty's core was still there, Jordan Poole was never going to get his chance to break out for the Golden State Warriors. Now, he has been granted a fresh start in a situation where he can play how he wants.

During his time with the Warriors, Poole showed the ability to score at a high level. The 24-year-old is coming off back-to-back seasons of averaging at least 18 points a game. With Bradley Beal being traded to the Phoenix Suns, Poole is now the new lead guard for the Washington Wizards.

Since Washington completely reshaped their roster this offseason, Poole has an opportunity to be "the guy" for them. Alongside Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards now have a new young duo for the future.

With no stars in front of him anymore, Poole can showcase his game in an expanded role. He'll likely have more plays called for him, and will be the premiere scorer for the Wizards in 2024. Gone are the days where he'll have to hinder his game to fit into a specific role.