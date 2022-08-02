“It is to the team everyone knows fleeced the Nets nearly a decade ago” - Chris Broussard believes the Nets should ask more from the Celtics than other team in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has reportedly set his sights on one of the Miami Heat or the Phoenix Suns as his destination. However, both teams are unable to offer an All-Star. In the meantime, the Boston Celtics have entered the race for KD and can offer Jaylen Brown.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, NBA analyst Chris Broussard spoke about how the Nets should only trade if they get the farm in return for Kevin Durant. Broussard also spoke about how the asking price for the Celtics is different compared to other teams.

"If I'm the Nets, I don't need a retraction (KD's trade request). There are only two circumstances under which I'm trading Kevin Durant. One - the Celtics or someone else blows me away with a deal.

"For the Celtics, I want even more than I want from other teams because not only would I be trading KD in my conference, it's in the same division for goodness sake.

"It is to the team everyone knows fleeced the Nets nearly a decade ago and that's why the Celtics are in the position they are in as a contender," Broussard said."

Broussard was talking about the trade that took place between the two franchises in 2013 that saw the Nets acquire Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry and DJ White, while the Celtics got draft picks in exchange which eventually became Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

How can the Celtics acquire Kevin Durant?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

The Boston Celtics reached the NBA Finals this year thanks to the performances of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and others. Their defense was key in navigating the Eastern Conference. They swept the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets and also beat the Milwaukee Bucks, the reigning champions, and then the Miami Heat.

The Nets have rebuffed the notion of trading KD for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White and draft capital. Reports suggest that they would want Marcus Smart added to the trade package along with Jaylen Brown for The Slim Reaper.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.



LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.



Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points. Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points. https://t.co/gQgaqWDL96

As great as Durant is, losing the best defender and second-best defender to Jaylen Brown, who is also an elite scorer, is an idea Boston shouldn't entertain. That's especially true considering its road to the NBA Finals was predicated on their suffocating defense.

Smart beat out Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz and Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns for the coveted defensive award. Being the first guard to win this trophy since Gary Payton in the 1990s is a testament to his greatness.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart in the last 5 seasons:



— 30 points in 6 games

— 37% shooting, 30% from three

— 3 assists, 7 turnovers Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart in the last 5 seasons:— 30 points in 6 games— 37% shooting, 30% from three— 3 assists, 7 turnovers https://t.co/jgjMHzAxgA

The Celtics and their suffocating defense is led by Smart. He can seamlessly guard multiple positions and even players bigger than him. He wreaks havoc with his aggressive style of play and quick hands.

Offensively, he is important to Boston's ball movement while not recording eye-catching numbers by any stretch. However, they continue demonstrate his effectiveness on the offensive end.

It seems like the only way the Boston Celtics can acquire Kevin Durant is by parting ways with both Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far