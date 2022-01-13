“It tells me KD, Kyrie and Harden are having conversations about getting Kyrie to play home games” – Chris Broussard reacts to James Harden’s comments regarding Kyrie Irving’s availability for home games

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were in full flow when they annihilated Eastern Conference leaders the Chicago Bulls 138-112 Wednesday night. The performance gave the rest of the league a glimpse of the damage Brooklyn's big three can do.

Analyst Chris Broussard talked about the vaccination mandate in New York City and how Irving is unavailable for home games on Fox Sports' morning show "First Things First." Broussard said:

"It tells me KD, Kyrie and Harden are having conversations about this. I believe they are starting to talk about it. These three guys are straight hoopers. They not only want to come together to win the championship, but in their minds they want to see how excellent they can be, how far they can take the game of basketball."

There have been rumors Irving will be available to participate in home games for Brooklyn if the Nets organization can pay a small fine for every game he plays.

Can Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving lead the Nets to a championship this season?

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with the Nets in 2019.

The big three of the Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on any given day. The Chicago Bulls were the first to fall victim to these three superstars as they lost by a whopping 26 points, despite Kyrie Irving having only nine points in 25 minutes.

The Nets, with Kevin Durant, Irving and James Harden, possess an offensive juggernaut that could drop 120 points on a nightly basis irrespective of the opposition. Their ability to create shots, draw fouls, run the offense and catch and shoot allows all three to get going at their choosing.

With Irving playing, Harden can go back to being the quintessential point guard who orchestrates the offense and is not worried about scoring. Irving slots in as the off guard who is focused on one thing and one thing only, which is to get buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden for Durant and allow him to be more efficient and effective.

The only worries as far as coach Steve Nash is concerned are team chemistry and defense. Irving isn't a great defender and that could hurt a team that is ranked sixth in defensive rating.

Team chemistry is also something the big three will have to figure out by spending more time on the court. But with Irving potentially missing all of the home games, having to constantly chop and change the lineup could prove to be problematic for Nash and the coaching staff.

