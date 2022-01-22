"It was about time I made one" - Steph Curry on his first-ever game-winning buzzer beater against the Houston Rockets

For the first time in his legendary NBA career, Steph Curry hit the game-winner at the buzzer for the Golden State Warriors. Curry hit a jumper over Kevin Porter Jr. to help the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 105-103 on Friday night at Chase Center.

With the game tied at 103, the Warriors had the ball with 5.1 seconds left in the game. Otto Porter Jr. threw an inbound pass to Curry, who drove against his defender before hitting a step-back jumper to get the win at the buzzer as the fans inside the arena went wild.

It was Curry's eighth career game-winner, but the first ever to beat the buzzer. After the game, the two-time MVP looked exhausted in the postgame interview with NBC Sports as the team played on back-to-back nights. Curry explained the final sequence of the game.

"This whole game was crazy. Back-to-back we're kind of stuck in mud and trying to fight our way through it and everybody contributed. All it was is competition and a little grit. The last play we just tried to keep it simple," Curry said.

"We had Wigs on our option and he didn't get the ball. So with five seconds you can get to space, take your time and then we got great space so I got to my spot. It was about time I made one. That's the first one," he added.

Despite their win, the Warriors have lost six of their last 10 games. They are still without Draymond Green and are adjusting to Klay Thompson's return to the lineup after more than two years. The Warriors have their next four games at home, but all against playoff teams.

Some of Steph Curry's best game-winners

Steph Curry celebrating his greatest game-winner against the OKC Thunder back in 2016.

Steph Curry now has a total of eight game-winners in his career. Despite having a reputation of not being clutch, Curry is one of the big-time players in NBA history. The Warriors have been so dominant for most of his career that he has not got a lot of opportunities to hit game-winners.

But let's take a look at some of Curry's career game-winners.

Feb. 27th, 2016 vs OKC Thunder

Quite possibly the greatest game-winner of his career, Steph Curry shocked the world back in 2016 when he took a shot after crossing the halfcourt line against the OKC Thunder. Curry knocked a shot from way downtown to give the Warriors the 121-118 win.

Steph Curry’s game-winner against the Thunder Steph Curry’s game-winner against the Thunder🔥https://t.co/QLFmtUKB2L

Three-game winners vs Dallas Mavericks

Out of his eight career game-winners, Curry has hit three of them against the Dallas Mavericks. His first career game-winner in Oracle Arena versus the Mavericks. Curry also hit one in Dallas two years later and his third against the Mavericks happened in 2018, also in Dallas.

Steph Curry lays it up to beat the LA Clippers

Most teams will expect Steph Curry to shoot a three for the win, but that did not happen in December 2018 against the LA Clippers. Curry melted 16 seconds off the clock before driving and hitting a game-winning layup to give the Warriors a 129-127 win.

