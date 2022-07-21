“It took Kevin going to Golden State to save Steph” - Skip Bayless says Steph Curry is “so beloved people give him passes”, says people neglect what he can’t do

Skip Bayless believes that Steph Curry’s career being saved is owed to Kevin Durant. He said the Slim Reaper's addition to the Golden State Warriors between 2017-19 is what revived Curry.

Bayless said:

“Steph is so beloved that people give him passes and they so neglect to see what he hasn’t done in the postseason.”

Bayless is attempting to outline that Steph Curry was not going anywhere prior to Kevin Durant joining the Warriors. In his logic, he supposes that Curry is too beloved by people and so they overlook what he cannot do for what he can do.

Bayless said:

“Again, obviously it took Kevin going to Golden State to save Steph.”

Before he can continue on with his point, Shannon Sharpe interrupted to point out:

“Saved himself too though … He put his own oxygen mask on, he put his mask on first.”

Sharpe’s point stands a little taller here. Though Kevin Durant's arrival at Golden State did give them two championships, which have been Durant’s only two. Curry had a championship before Durant joined, and gained another last season long after he left. That kindly proves a nod in Steph’s direction.

If what KD did was ’save Curry’, then Shannon is correct in saying that KD put his mask on first. Steph arguably did not need saving, even if he was met with loss without Durant, the Warriors remained with one of their strongest cores.

Skip Bayless claims Steph Curry's career was faltering prior to 2017

Bayless still believes that Steph Curry’s career was failing prior to Durant's arrival.

The analyst outlined a situation from the 2015 finals to support his claim:

“Look at games 1, 2, and 3, of Steph’s first ever finals against LeBron James … What did Steph do in games 1, 2 and 3, two of those at home? He put Golden State in a huge hole because he could not make 3-point shots.”

Regardless of what Curry did in the first three games, the last three were what mattered. The tides turned in his favor with the Warriors taking the championship that year.

