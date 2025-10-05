"It took a toll on my body" - Giannis Antetokounmpo shares alarming health update after battling COVID before Bucks training camp

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the first few days of the Milwaukee Bucks' training camp due to COVID-19. Antetokounmpo caught the illness in Greece and had to recover first before returning to the United States. "The Greek Freak" shared an alarming update after arriving for camp on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Antetokounmpo was honest about what he's feeling after battling COVID for a few days. He's still feeling the effects of it and is not back in shape, with less than three weeks left before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

"I think it took a toll on my body," Antetokounmpo said, according to the Associated Press. "I'm not feeling 100% yet physically. Just taking it day by day, getting back in shape. I was able to do some 5-on-0, run up and down a little bit. Tomorrow I'll be a little better. I've got like 18 days until the first game, so I think I'll be fine."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off representing Greece at the 2025 EuroBasket. Antetokounmpo was nearly unstoppable in the tournament, leading his nation to a bronze medal win for his first international accomplishment.

"The Greek Freak" was very emotional after Greece defeated Finland in the third-place game. It was Greece's first medal since taking home bronze in the 2009 EuroBasket. He even went as far as saying that winning a medal for Greece was his greatest accomplishment.

"This is probably one of the biggest accomplishments that I've ever accomplished as an athlete,"iGiannis said, according to Basketball Forever. "I know I've won an NBA championship, but there’s no feeling like representing your national team and representing 12 million people that breathe and live this national team. This is probably the greatest accomplishment so far in my life."

Antetokounmpo made it clear that he's not diminishing his NBA title. It was just a different feeling winning something for your country.

Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms rumors about his Bucks future

Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms rumors about his Bucks future. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters last Monday during a Zoom call for media day, Giannis Antetokounmpo confirmed that all the rumors about him contemplating his future with the Milwaukee Bucks are true. Antetokounmpo added that he has been contemplating it every summer, as per NBC Sports.

The two-time MVP just wants to compete every summer, and the Bucks somehow got out of a tough predicament by retooling their roster. They signed Myles Turner, Gary Harris and Cole Anthony in free agency.

With the Eastern Conference wide open this season, the Bucks can capitalize as they try to make it back to the NBA Finals since 2021.

