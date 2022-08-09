“It used to bother me a lot... It used to really get to me" - Former NBA champion speaks out on being a target of fat shaming

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is known for his physical playing style in the NBA. He's been a dominant force using his physique to wear down weaker opponents. Lowry has been one of the league's most underrated point guards despite not having the elite athleticism of other floor generals

Lowry has had his fair share of criticism throughout his career. Listed at 6-foot, the veteran is known as one of the heavier players at his position. Lowry dealt with numerous injuries throughout last season, but when healthy, he is a special player at his position. For a Miami Heat team that has the talent to make another run in the Eastern Conference, Lowry's health could be a key piece.

While visiting recently with NBA analyst and former veteran Vince Carter, Lowry said that hearing fans call him "thick" used to get to him.

“It used to bother me a lot,” he said. “It used to get to me. It used to really get to me. I’m gonna be honest with you. And now, I don’t care.”

Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat look to make a run during the 2022-23 season

When the Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry were at full health last year, they were one of the NBA's most dangerous teams. Lowry has shown the ability to be a perfect match for the Heat. Unfortunately for Miami, the Heat ran into a number of injuries that impacted them, especially in the playoffs.

Miami fell to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals and are looking to bounce back this season.

Lowry, who is 36 and in the twilight of his career, has been motivated throughout the offseason after struggling to stay healthy during his first year with the Heat.

Last season, Lowry averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44.0%, including 37.7% from 3-point range. He started all 63 games that he played in the regular season, his 16th.

The six-time All-Star's scoring has seen a steady decline since averaging a career-high 22.4 ppg in 2016-17. Lowry won the 2019 championship with the Toronto Raptors, who stunned the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

The Heat have the talent. If Lowry and the rest of the roster can stay healthy, Miami will be a force yet again in the Eastern Conference.

