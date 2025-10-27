  • home icon
"It Was Dead in There" - Jordan Poole Throws Massive Shade at Wizards Fans for Lack of Support

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 27, 2025 04:55 GMT
Jordan Poole Throws Massive Shade at Wizards Fans for Lack of Support. (Photos: IMAGN)

Jordan Poole spent the past two seasons with the Washington Wizards following his shocking trade from the Golden State Warriors. Poole is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, but he can't help himself from throwing shade at the Wizards fanbase.

In a recent interview after Sunday's practice, Poole was asked about making his home debut at the Smoothie King Center last Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. He was really happy with the energy from the crowd, something that he never felt at the Capital One Arena.

"Oh my God, I loved it," Poole said. "I told all my people like it feels so good to be in an environment where the fans are engaged. You can feel the electricity in there, you can feel the positive energy, you can feel the fans chants. The last two years, dead in there. It was dead in Capitol One."
According to ESPN's attendance stats from last season, the Washington Wizards had the second-lowest total attendance, just behind the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards didn't have a lot to cheer for due to the team's performance on the court.

The Wizards were also rebuilding, so there were plenty of losses. Jordan Poole was initially acquired by the team in the summer of 2023 from the Golden State Warriors. Poole's relationship with the Warriors deteriorated after getting punched in practice by Draymond Green.

However, his fresh start with the Wizards was a nightmare. He averaged 18.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals in two seasons there. He shot 42.2% from the field, including 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Pelicans acquired Jordan Poole this past summer

The New Orleans Pelicans were looking for a new scorer after trading away Brandon Ingram last season at the deadline. The Pelicans set their eyes on Jordan Poole, acquiring him from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade with the Houston Rockets.

The Pelicans acquired Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in this year's draft, which turned out to be Micah Peavy. The Wizards received Cam Whitmore, CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and 2027 second-round pick, while the Rockets got Mojave King, a 2026 second-round pick and 2029 second-round pick.

In his first two games with the Pelicans, Poole is averaging 19.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He's shooting just 41.2% from the field, with the Pelicans already 0-2 after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
